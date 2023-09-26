The Great British Bake Off returns to TV screens from Tuesday September 26

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s that time of the year when you can sit down in front of the television and eat cake without feeling the slightest bit guilty.

That’s right the Great British Bake Off is back, returning to Channel 4 for its 14th series. Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding will be joined by new co-presenter Alison Hammond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme for the first episode will be ‘Cake Week’ but over the next few weeks we will see a lot of common and uncommon desserts being made. The question is have you been pronouncing these deserts wrong?

These are the 5 most commonly mis-pronounced deserts

Crème Brûlée

Wrong: Kreem Brew-lee

Kreem Brew-lee Right: Krem Brew-lay

Crème Brûlée is also known as burnt cream or Trinity cream, is a dessert consisting of a rich custard base topped with a layer of hardened caramelised sugar. Breaking the sugar with a spoon has to be one of the most satisfying pleasures ever.

Madeleine

Wrong: Maa-duh-line

Maa-duh-line Right: Mad-lenn

Madeleines are very small sponge cakes with a distinctive shell-like shape acquired from being baked in pans with shell-shaped depressions. Madeleine or petite madeleine is a traditional small cake from the Lorraine region in north-eastern France.

Canelé

Wrong: Cu-nell-ee

Cu-nell-ee Right: Cah-null-ay

A canelé is a small French pastry flavoured with rum and vanilla with a soft and tender custard centre and a dark, thick caramelised crust.

Crêpes

Wrong: Krayps

Krayps Right: Kreps

Advertisement

Advertisement

No it’s not a pancake, a crêpe or crepe is a very thin type of pancake. Crêpes are usually one of two varieties: sweet crêpes or savoury. They are often served with a wide variety of fillings such as cheese, fruit, vegetables, meats, and a variety of spreads. Crêpes can also be flambéed.

Macaron

Wrong: ma-ku-roon

ma-ku-roon Right: mah-kuh-ron

A macaron or French macaroon is a sweet meringue-based confection made with egg white, icing sugar, granulated sugar, almond meal, and can often be purchased in all the colours of the rainbow.