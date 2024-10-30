Hairy Biker, Si King, is set to take a walk down memory lane, celebrating the life of his late co-host Dave Myers.

The life of Hairy Biker Dave Myers will be celebrated in a one-off documentary set to hit screens this Christmas - fronted by his best mate, and fellow chef, Si King. The BBC programme will see Si pick out some key moments of the pair’s career over the last 25 years, commemorating his special friendship after Dave passed away in February at the age of 66 after living with cancer.

In April, 45,000 bikers joined Si on a memorial journey from London to Dave’s hometown of Barrow-in-Furness, which Si said was his last as a Hairy Biker.

And he will look back on that career for the upcoming show - entitled The Hairy Bikers: You’ll Never Ride Alone - which is set to feature archive and previously-unseen footage, as well as new interviews to celebrate Dave’s life, which saw the pair travel around the world, cooking up a storm as one of television’s greatest ever double acts.

“It was a very special show to pull together,” Si said. “Full of nostalgia, laughs and celebration of my best friend and his life.”

Catherine Catton, head of commissioning, factual entertainment and events at the BBC, said: “Dave and Si hold a very special place in the Nation’s heart, and this emotional film pays tribute to an extraordinary friendship.”

Shore South executive producer, Andrew Mackenzie, said he hoped the programme would capture the public’s love for the Hairy Bikers.

“The outpouring of love for The Hairy Bikers this year has been extraordinary and it was a real honour for everyone who has worked with them to document ‘Dave Day’ and celebrate Si and Dave’s friendship over the past two decades,” he said.

The hour-long Hairy Bikers: You’ll Never Ride Alone is set to air on BBC Two before Christmas.