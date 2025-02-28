It’s a year to the day since a much-loved TV chef died - and his best mate and fellow star has said he hopes he is “at peace”.

Si King shared a tribute on social media today to his fellow Hairy Bike Dave Myers, who died aged 66 on February 28, 2024 following a cancer diagnosis.

King said he was missing his best friend while rehearsing for an event. In an Instagram post, the 58-year-old said: “Hello everybody, I’m just in the middle of rehearsing for An Evening With Si King.

“I wanted to mark the day of the 28th of February, which is a year since my best friend died, and it’s very odd being in rehearsals without him. I miss you every day brother, and I hope you’re at peace.”

The Hairy Bikers, Si King, left, and Dave Myers | Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

In a separate post, King shared a picture of himself with Myers hugging and laughing.

He said: “One year ago we lost my incredible friend. He’ll never be far from our thoughts and I’m so proud that the legacy of the Hairy Bikers lives on through all the amazing projects and programmes we have been lucky to be involved in.”

It comes after the final programme produced by the pair, the BBC’s Hairy Bikers Go West, won the best food show prize at the TV Choice Awards earlier this month.

King has paid tribute to Myers on a number of occasions following his death, including with Dave Day, a 30-mile motorcycle ride to celebrate his life. It was recorded for the documentary The Hairy Bikers: You’ll Never Ride Alone, which aired on BBC Two during the festive period last year.

A final Hairy Bikers cookbook is also being developed by King which will bring together the pair’s “most loved” recipes, and it is due for release in March.