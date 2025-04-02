Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jonathan Ross is set to present a brand new Channel 4 show that will see members of the public handcuffed together.

Filming on ‘Handcuffed’ will begin later this year, with the TV experiment chaining two people with opposing views together. The new show is said to be in the similar vein of the recently scrapped Go back To Where You Came From.

A source told The Sun: "This taps into C4’s exploration of what it’s like to walk in someone else’s shoes by forcing them to experience the challenges that might change their views. It’s similar to their recent experiment 'Go Back to Where You Came From', where Brits with different opinions were challenged to take the perilous journey many immigrants face to get into the country. Though C4 will be hoping this is more successful, as that show had poor ratings and no plans for a second series.”

Handcuffed has been described as a “groundbreaking new series”, which will see the winning pair walk away with a “large cash prize”. Casting calls have already been issued by production companies Freemantle and 72 Films for the show, which will be presented by The Masked Singer judge.

Jonathan Ross will present a new Channel 4 show called 'Handcuffed', that will see members of the public with opposing views on politics and culture chained together. | Getty Images

The advert states: "We’re looking for people with strong, differing views on a wide range of cultural, political, and ideological beliefs tackling some of the most divisive issues in the UK. Are you ready to challenge someone’s views and see if they can understand yours?”