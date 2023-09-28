Dancing on Ice has announced that S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt will be one of the celebrity contestants for next year’s competition

S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt has been announced as the third celebrity contestant for next year’s Dancing on Ice. Spearritt, 42, was one of the founding members of the 1990s pop group which had hits such as Don’t Stop Movin’ and Never Had A Dream Come True.

The singer announced on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Thursday (September 28) that she will be joining the 11 celebrities in the skating competition. Soap actress Claire Sweeney and former champion boxer Ricky Hatton have also been announced to be taking part on the show in 2024.

Talking about taking to the ice, Spearritt said: “I’m really excited about learning a new skill. It’s so easy to live your comfortable life and that aspect of mixing things up is very appealing.

“Fitness is another reason why I’m doing it! It’s really exciting.”

The news comes months after S Club band member Paul Cattermole was found dead at his home in Dorset aged 46. A coroner later confirmed that the singer had died of natural causes.

Cattermole’s death came months after S Club had announced a reunion tour to celebrate the pop group’s 25th anniversary. The pair had previously dated whilst in the band.

Following the singer’s death, Spearritt decided not to join the tour, and the pop group has since rebranded to a five-piece known as S Club which features original members Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee and Tina Barrett.

S Club 7 were originally created in 1998 by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller before the group disbanded in 2003. The group briefly reunited in 2014 to perform a medley of their hits for BBC’s Children in Need.

ITV are yet to announce who will be hosting next year’s Dancing On Ice after long-time host Phillip Schofield resigned from the TV channel in May. Schofield admitted to previously having a relationship with a younger male colleague whilst working on This Morning.