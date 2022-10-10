Dark BBC fantasy series His Dark Materials, based on the Philip Pullman novel series, returns for season 3

BBC and HBO series His Dark Materials - the BBC’s most expensive show ever made when the first season aired in 2019 - is returning for season three later this year. The series will follow where season two left off, setting the scene for an upcoming Great War, when it aired in December 2020. Season three will also see the return of major characters Lyra, Will, Mrs. Coulter, and Lord Asriel.

His Dark Materials returns in December

Is His Dark Materials season 3 based on a book?

Yes, His Dark Materials is based on a fantasy novel series of the same name by author Philip Pullman. The first season was adapted from the first novel in the series, Northern Lights (alternatively titled The Golden Compass), season two was based on the second novel The Subtle Knife, and the third series is adapted from the third and final novel in the series, The Amber Spyglass.

The young adult novels, which were published between 1995 and 2000, follow two children, Lyra and Will, as they travel through parallel universes and meet magical creatures. The book trilogy has sold more than 17 million copies and been translated into 40 languages.

Northern Lights was adapted into 2007 film The Golden Compass starring Danie Craig and Nicole Kidman but the planned sequels were never made because it flopped at the box office. The TV series learned from the film’s mistakes and has been very successful with British and American audiences.

What is His Dark Materials season 3 about?

In The Amber Spyglass, Lyra has been kidnapped by her mother, Mrs. Coulter, and Will sets out to rescue her. The novel sees Will and Lyra travel to the world of the dead as Lord Asriel goes to war against The Authority, the head of a tyrannical religious regime. As Will and Lyra work together to defeat the forces of evil, the pair begin to fall in love.

Season three of His Dark Materials will largely follow the plot of the novel. Speaking on The One Show, James McAvoy, who plays Lord Asriel, said: “What can I tell you? It’s war. At the end of the second season we sort of declare war on the Kingdom of Heaven, so yeah, it gets pretty down and dirty, and there’s gonna be a lot of fisticuffs and a lot of explosions and all that stuff. But at its heart it’s about a wee girl and a wee boy… and not the adults with the egos.”

James McAvoy returns as Lord Asriel in His Dark Materials season 3

Who is in the cast of His Dark Materials season 3?

Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua

Amir Wilson as Will Parry

Ruth Wilson as Marisa Coulter

Will Keen as Cardinal Hugh MacPhail

James McAvoy as Lord Asriel Belacqua

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby

Ruta Gedmintas as Serafina Pekkala

Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi

Simone Kirby as Dr Mary Malone

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe

Jamie Ward as Father Gomez

Lewin Lloyd as Roger

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Balthamos

Simon Harrison as Baruch

Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama

Chipo Chung as Xaphania

Sian Clifford as Agent Salmakia

Jonathan Aris as Commander Roke

Kit Connor as Pantalaimon (voice)

David Suchet as Kaisa (voice)

Joe Tandberg as Iorek Byrnison

Sope Dirisu as Sergi (voice)

Lindsay Duncan as Octavia (voice)

Is there a trailer for His Dark Materials season 3?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of His Dark Materials season 3?

The BBC has confirmed that the series will air in the UK in December, but an official air date has not been given. In the US, the series will air on HBO, with two episodes being released each week between Monday 5 December and Monday 26 December. There are eight episodes in season three. Episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK shortly after they first air on BBC One. All of season one and two are available to watch on Iplayer now.

Will there be a season 4 of His Dark Materials?

No, season three will be the final season of His Dark Materials. Executive Producer Jane Tranter originally wanted to make four seasons to tell the whole story but had to settle for three. Each season follows one book in the series, so the third season will complete the story.