Ruby O'Donnell and Nathaniel Dass are reportedly dating after growing close on set of Hollyoaks.

Hollyoaks co-stars Ruby O'Donnell and Nathaniel Dass are reportedly dating after teasing fans with similar snaps on social media.

Ruby O'Donnell and Nathaniel Dass have sparked romance rumours after reportedly growing close whilst working together on the Channel 4 soap. Over the past few weeks the pair have been teasing fans with similar pictures on Instagram of their trips away.

The actress, 23, who is best known for playing Peri Lomax shared a photo of her trip to the Lake District, as well as a romantic trip to Paris. In the image she shared of Paris, Ruby took a photo of the Eiffel Tower with the feet and legs of two people.

Nathaniel plays Dillion Ray in the soap, also shared similar pictures of trips away on his Instagram stories. The pair were also spotted leaving the set of Hollyoaks set together by a fan.

Ruby has starred in the Hollyoaks since 2013 and made her debut when she was just 13 years old. In 2016 she won Best Young Actor at the British Soap Awards.

In June last year Ruby split from rugby player boyfriend Sam Halsall. The former couple started dating in 2019 but split after four years together. Sam currently plays for the Huddersfield Giants and previously the Wigan Warriors.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie on X here.