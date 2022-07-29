Fans of the soap were worried that Home and Away would be axed after Channel 5 cut funding for Neighbours this year

Home and Away is an Australian soap that found popularity with UK viewers, much like Neighbours.

The show was broadcast on ITV from 1989 until 2000 and was one of the channel’s most viewed programs.

The show went off-air in the UK for a year before returning on Channel 5, who had won the rights in a £40 million auction.

Home and Away cast

Home and Away has remained on Channel 5 since 2001. But, with the final episode of Neighbours airing on the channel on 29 July, fans are concerned about the fate of the other Australian soap.

What is Home and Away about, how can you watch it in the UK, and has it been cancelled? Here is everything you need to know:

What is Home and Away about?

Home and Away chronicles the lives, loves, and heartbreaks of residents of Summer Bay, a small coastal town outside Sydney, Australia.

It is a soap opera, so of course there’s plenty of melodrama, murder, mayhem and marriage troubles.

Like Neighbours, the series has been a starting point for many famous Hollywood actors - Thor actor Chris Hemsworth starred in 192 episodes from 2004-2007, and his brother Liam also featured in one episode.

Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight, Brokeback Mountain), Guy Pearce (Memento, Iron Man 3), Isla Fisher (Arrested Development, Nocturnal Animals), and Naomi Watts (Mulholland Drive, The Impossible) have also appeared in the show over the years.

Has Home and Away been cancelled?

No, Home and Away has not been cancelled, fans will be relieved to know.

Channel 5 cut funding to Neighbours earlier this year with the intention to use that money to create original UK shows instead.

Producers of the soap failed to secure new funding and so Neighbours will cease making new episodes.

When asked if Home and Away would follow the same fate, Ben Frow, Channel 5’s head of programming, said: “No. But I think it will be interesting to see what we do with it as we evolve. There might be somewhere else to put it in the 5 spectrum.

“But it’s a life-of-series deal, so it’s not going anywhere until the makers decide to cancel it.”

Home and Away will continue to air on Channel 5

A Channel 5 spokesman said: “Home and Away has broadcast on Channel 5 since 2000, and it has a longstanding and continuing home on the channel.”

When Channel 5 bid against ITV for the rights to the soap, they offered less money, but sweetened the deal with a commitment to air the show for as long as it was made.

This means that Home and Away will always have a place on the channel, but it may move to a less popular slot if programmers decide to prioritise other shows.

How can you watch Home and Away in the UK?

Currently Home and Away airs on Channel 5 on weekdays at 1:15pm and is repeated 5STAR at 6pm.

New episodes are shown at 6.30pm on 5STAR before airing the following day on Channel 5.

But, Channel 5 has confirmed that Home and Away will replace Neighbours in the broadcast slot, airing at 1:45pm.

The 6pm repeat and 6.30pm first look on 5STAR will remain the same.

The change will take affect from Monday 1 August. Episodes will also be available to watch on catch-up on My 5 as normal.