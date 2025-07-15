Hostage: Suranne Jones stars as Prime Minister in Netflix new British thriller - watch the trailer, when is it out?
The new Netflix series will be hitting screen later this summer, with british powerhouse actress Suranne Jones leading the show. Jones, who notably starred in Doctor Foster, Gentlemen Jack and Vigil, returns to screen, this time paying British PM Abigail Dalton as she unfoils a plot full of political intrigue and personal peril.
Written by Bridge of Spies screenwriter Matt Charman, Hostage is set to be a new British political thriller for crime and drama fans to sit an devour in one sitting. Charman said: “I’ve been dying to find the right story to tell with Suranne and I honestly believe what she’s done with this character is going to blow the Netflix audience away.
“An embattled British PM in the middle of a fight for her country and her family — she’s fierce, ruthless, and you can’t take your eyes off of her.”
Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.
What is Hostage about?
Netflix’s official synopsis for Hostage reads: “When the British Prime Minister’s husband is kidnapped and the visiting French President is blackmailed, the two political leaders both face unimaginable choices. Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?”
Who is in Hostage?
Suranne Jones takes the lead role of British prime minister Abigail Dalton in Hostage, with French-American actress Julie Delpy playing French president Vivienne Toussaint. Other actors so far confirmed in the cast include:
- Ashley Thomas as Dr Alex Anderson, Dalton’s husband
- Corey Mylchreest as Matheo Lewis, Toussaint’s step-son
- Lucian Msamati as Kofi Adomako, Dalton’s Chief of Staff
- Jehnny Beth as Adrienne Pelletier, Toussaint’s Chief of Staff
- Isobel Akuwudike as Sylvie
- Sophie Robertson as Saskia
- James Cosmo as Max, Dalton’s father
Is there a trailer for Hostage?
Yes, Netflix released a teaser trailer for the series on Monday, July 14. You can watch the trailer below:
When is Hostage out on Netflix?
Hostage will be released as a boxset on Netflix on Thursday, August 21. This means that viewers will be able to binge the thrilling five-episode series all in one go.
Hostage will be available to Netflix subscribers. Netflix subscriptions start from £5.99 per month for a standard with ads plan, with more premium options available.
