Hotel Custody premieres on ITV and gives viewers a look at a brnad new state-of-the-art custody centre

A brand new ITV crime documentary if giving viewer a peak at one of the countries newest custody centres.

Hotel Custody will take a look at a brand new state-of-the are facility, as well as the new methods introduced to remand prisoners in jail.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

ITV viewers are given a peak being the criminal system curtain on Hotel Custody. (Credit: ITV)

What is Hotel Custody about?

The show is centred on the brand new facility and its new approach to remanding people in prison which, if successful, could be rolled out nationwide.

Rather than treating detainees as prisoners, they are treated as customers in an “innocent until proven guilty” mindset.

Staff will be seen dealing with a ranger of situations they come across in day-to-day worklife.

The synopsis of the show reads: “Hotel Custody explores the day-to-day workings of a modern and busy custody suite, the ‘gateway’ for anyone entering the criminal justice system.

“From first-time lawbreakers to repeat offenders, from drink drivers to armed robbers, this series sheds light on the faces and stories behind the people that soon become just another crime statistic.”

In the first episode of the series, Hotel Custody will follow staff as they deal with a busy Halloween night.

ITV said: “Through their tough roles, quick wit and dry humour this behind-the-scenes programme tells the human stories of those passing through the custody system, with the facility handling over 6000 detainees every year.”

Where is Hotel Custody filmed?

The series is filmed in the Birchin Way Custody Facility in Grimsby.

Birchin Way Custody Facility opened in Grimsby in 2019. (Credit: ITV)

The facility, which opened in 2019, cost £14 million pounds to build.

36 cells were built in the facility, with each room being kitted out with a basin, toilet, intercom, CCTV and its own personal “room service”.

When is Hotel Custody on?

The first episode of Hotel Custody will air on Wednesday 18 August at 9pm on ITV1.

The series will have three episodes, the other two of which will air at the same time each week.