House of the Dragon is an upcoming HBO high fantasy series and Game of Thrones prequel

House of the Dragon is set in Westeros more than a century before the events depicted in Game of Thrones take place.

The series is set in the same universe as fantasy show Game of Thrones but is based primarily on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire and Blood.

Matt Smith in House of the Dragon

What is House of the Dragon about?

The series follows a civil war within the Targaryen family as claimants to the Iron Throne quarrel over who will succeed King Viserys as ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

The Targaryens are a noble family of dragon lords who survived the Doom of Valyria - an event which destroyed the territory where dragons lived.

House Targaryen ruled the Seven Kingdoms for three centuries, and House of The Dragons takes place during the second half of their dominion during a period of bloody civil war.

The conflict, known as the Dance of Dragons, breaks out when the ascension of Viserys I’s daughter, Rhaenyra, is challenged by Viserys’ brother Daemon.

Like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will feature plenty of intrigue, violence and, according to Matt Smith ‘too many’ sex scenes.

Who is in the cast of House of the Dragon?

Paddy Considine as King Viserys I

Viserys is the benevolent ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, and through his reign, there has been a period of general calm, but his death will trigger a brutal conflict within his house.

Considine is best known for his roles in British films such as Dead Man’s Shoes, Death of Stalin, The World’s End and Pride. He has also starred in TV shows including Peaky Blinders, The Outsider, and Informer.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

It is Daemon who instigates the Dance of Dragons through his challenge to Rhaenyra’s claim, believing that a woman should not be left in charge of a mighty kingdom.

Smith is most easily recognised for his role at the 11th Doctor on sci-fi show Doctor Who, but he has also had major film roles in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Morbius and Last Night in Soho.

Emma D’arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Rhaenyra is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, having been chosen by Viserys to rule after his death, and goes to war with Daemon in order to secure her birthright.

D’arcy played Astrid in comedy series Truth Seekers and Naomi in Wanderlust, and her first film role was in the romantic drama Mothering Sunday.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Alicent is Viserys’ second wife and queen regent consort during his reign, she is also the mother of Aegon, who will later join in the Dance of Dragons.

Cooke played Becky Sharp in the period series Vanity Fair, and Emma Decody in Bates Motel - she has also had roles in films Ready Player One and Sound of Metal.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Known as the Sea Snake, Corlys was head of his house and served as Hand to the Queen Rhaenyra during the Dance of Dragons.

Toussaint played Joseph Moody in crime drama Lewis and Ethan James in mystery series Pine Gap. He has also lent his voice to the videogames World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth and Jurassic World Evolution 1 and 2.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon

Rhaenys is a Targaryen and the wife of Corlys, and was also known as the Queen Who Never Was because she was overlooked in the succession.

Best has had major roles in Nurse Jackie, The Honourable Woman, and Lucky Man, and has featured in the films The King’s Speech and Much Ado About Nothing.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Otto Hightower served as Hand to the King in the latter years of Viserys’ rule, and is the father of his wife, Alicent.

Ifans is known for playing Spike in the romantic comedy Notting Hill, and The Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Mysaria, also known as Lady Misery, is Daemon’s lover, but she supported Rhaenyra during the Dance of Dragons.

Mizuno has had roles in major films including Ex Machina, La La Land, and Annihilation. She has also starred in the TV shows Devs and Maniac.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Criston Cole served as Lord Commander of the Kingsguard during the reign of Viserys.

Frankel’s previous credits include playing Dominique Renelleau in mystery series The Serpent, and Gaspar Chevrolet in An Uncandid Portrait.

When is House of the Dragon on Sky?

House of the Dragon will air on Sky one day after it is first broadcast on HBO in the US.

The series will begin airing in the UK at 9pm on Sunday 22 August on Sky Atlantic.

A special chat show hosted by Sue Perkins and featuring cast members from Game of Thrones to discuss House of the Dragon will air from 7.30pm on Sky Atlantic, ahead of the season premiere.