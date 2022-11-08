Everything you need to know about Andor, including what day new episodes are released on Disney Plus

We’ve seen snippets of action sure, but where Star Wars usually deals in grand, cross-galaxy space battles, Andor has focused much more on the espionage and subterfuge of a proto-Rebel Alliance, giving us a look at the political deals and backroom goings on that helped found the organisation that would go on to become the “goodies” of the saga’s first three films.

With each thriller of an episode seemingly ending with a tantalising cliffhanger, fans are often left waiting for the next episode. So when exactly do those new episodes drop? How many of them are there, and will there be further seasons of the show?

Here is everything you need to know about it.

How many episodes of Andor are there?

In total, there are 12 episodes that comprise series one of Andor on Disney+.

When are new episodes released?

Stellan Skarsgård and Diego Luna in Andor (Photo: Disney)

As with most other Star Wars and Marvel original series premiering weekly on Disney+, new episodes make their way to the service around 8am UK time every Wednesday morning.

With - at the time of writing - three episodes remaining in the season, we can expect to see new episodes drop on Wednesday 9, 16 and 23 November.

Interestingly, the series so far has been present in three-episode “blocks”, which almost work as standalone stories in their own right among the bigger arc of Andor.

Episodes 1 - 3 set the scene, delving into the titular character’s backstory and setting up his escape from Ferrix and his first brush with the embryonic Rebel Alliance.

Episodes 4 - 6 charted the story of the heist on Aldhani, with Andor recruited to help a newly formed guerilla faction steal a significant sum of money from the Empire.

Episode 7 admittedly served as a little bit of an outlier, bridging the gap between the first and second halves of the series and beginning to explore the political and economic consequences of Andor and the team’s actions.

But it seems with episodes 8 and 9, we’re back into another three episode “block”, with Andor now incarcerated in a prison facility making parts for an as-yet undisclosed Imperial building project.

Episode 10 is expected to finish that “block” off (presumably with our heroes making their escape from the prison), with episodes 11 and 12 serving as something of a two-part season finale.

When will episode 10 be released?

Episode 10 of Andor will be released around 8am UK time on Wednesday 9 November 2022.

Will there be a Season 2 of Andor?

Andor fans rejoice, there will indeed be another series of Andor. In fact, there could be two more.

In February 2022, star Stellan Skarsgård indicated that the series would have a second season, with filming for it beginning in late 2022.

That April, cinematographer Adriano Goldman said there had originally been plans for the series to last five seasons, but he believed those had changed and it was now expected to last three. At Star Wars Celebration a month later, Lucasfilm confirmed a 12-episode second season.