Fancy starring on You Bet! | ITV

If 2025 is your year to become a star and tick of a few things from your bucket list then this is the perfect way to get onto the telly.

'You Bet!' bosses have put out a casting call for a full series of the ITV1 game show.

The hit programme - which originally ran from 1988 to 1997, with Sir Bruce Forsyth, Matthew Kelly and Darren Day appearing as presenters - returned earlier this month with Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern at the helm for the first of two ITV1 specials, and it pulled in a reported 4.1 million viewers.

Ahead of the second special, which airs on Sunday, the broadcaster has commissioned a full series and issued a casting call.

It read: "Are you so skilled at your job you could turn it into a crazy 'You Bet!' challenge?

"Could your incredible speed, strength, memory, or even your sense of smell, taste or hearing help you win big?

"No matter how wild or impossible it seems; we want to hear all about the impressive skill you have to offer.

"So if you think you can turn it into a 'You Bet!' challenge in a bid to take home a cash prize, apply now!"

The show - which sees ordinary people with extraordinary skills battle it out to take home a cash prize - is said to be ITV's biggest entertainment launch for 16-34s since 'The 1 Per Cent Club' launched in April 2022.

The audition period for the show - which was based on the German programme 'Wetten Das?' - has been running since December 7, 2024, and ends on July 30, 2025.

Those wishing to take part need to be aged 18 or over.

A celebrity panel and studio audience guess if each contestant will complete their task, and the panel gets points for correct predictions.

The celebrity with the highest score bags £10,000 for a charity of their choice, and the lowest-scoring star faces a forfeit.

The audience also has a say by voting for their favourite challengers, who will win the same amount.

Rob Beckett and the likes of Harry Redknapp, Olly Murs, Judi Love, Alison Hammond, Rosie Ramsey and Mary Earps are all appearing across the two specials.

Holly previously said: "[I am] so excited to be part of this iconic game show with the fabulous Stephen Mulhern."

Stephen added: "I loved 'You Bet!' as a kid, so I'm very excited to be hosting this with the wonderful Holly Willoughby.

"From the big and spectacular to the unique and unexpected, I can’t wait to see what extraordinary skills the challengers have up their sleeves."