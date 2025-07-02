Channel 4 will broadcast the documentary Gaza: Doctors Under Attack at 10pm on Wednesday, after the BBC declined to air the film.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one-hour documentary, produced by Basement Films, is described as a forensic investigation into Israeli military attacks on hospitals in Gaza. It also examines allegations of the targeting and abuse of healthcare workers. Channel 4 says: “Every one of Gaza’s 36 main hospitals has now been attacked or destroyed by Israel, with people forced to evacuate and healthcare workers reportedly killed, imprisoned and tortured.”

Originally commissioned by the BBC, the film was later acquired and fact-checked by Channel 4 to ensure it meets both its editorial standards and the Ofcom Broadcasting Code. Louisa Compton, Channel 4’s Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual and Sport, greenlit the film for broadcast and described it as “a meticulously reported and important film examining evidence which supports allegations of grave breaches of international law by Israeli forces that deserves to be widely seen and exemplifies Channel 4’s commitment to brave and fearless journalism.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basement Films, which has made three documentaries about Gaza since October 7, said the film was the most difficult of all. “As ever we owe everything to our Palestinian colleagues on the ground; over 200 of whom have been killed by Israel, and the doctors and medics who trusted us with their stories,” the company said. “We want to apologise to the contributors and team for the long delay, and thank Channel 4 for enabling it to be seen.”

Channel 4 will broadcast the documentary Gaza: Doctors Under Attack at 10pm on Wednesday, after the BBC declined to air the film citing concerns about perceived impartiality in its coverage of the Israeli war on Gaza. | AFP via Getty Images

The film features work by reporter Ramita Navai, executive producer Ben De Pear, and director Karim Shah. It is the latest in Channel 4’s catalogue of reporting on the Gaza conflict, which includes Kill Zone, One Day In October, and the BAFTA-winning State of Rage.

The BBC had commissioned Gaza: Doctors Under Attack more than a year ago, but postponed its release while conducting an internal review related to another documentary, How to Survive a Warzone, which had sparked controversy after it was revealed that the 13-year-old narrator was the son of a Hamas official.

In a statement issued last week, the BBC said: “We have come to the conclusion that broadcasting this material risked creating a perception of partiality that would not meet the high standards that the public rightly expect of the BBC. Impartiality is a core principle of BBC News. It is one of the reasons that we are the world’s most trusted broadcaster.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC added that the film had not undergone its “final pre-broadcast signoff processes” and clarified that “any film broadcast will not be a BBC film.” “We want to thank the doctors and contributors and we are sorry we could not tell their stories. The BBC will continue to cover events in Gaza impartially,” the statement concluded.

Channel 4 will air Gaza: Doctors Under Attack on Wednesday, July 2, at 10pm.