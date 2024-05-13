Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Garden guru Monty Don says he’s honoured to be one of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show presenters this year.

Britain’s favourite garden show is returning to TV screens across the country this year, with the BBC announcing an all star line-up of hosts.

The Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) flower show season has already begun, with the first of the ‘big four’ shows at Malvern Spring taking place over the weekend. Next up is RHS Chelsea - perhaps the biggest and most highly-acclaimed gardening event in the world. Offering shopping, spectacular garden showcases, and an increasingly environmentally-oriented outlook, the show will run from 21 to 25 May at its usual home, the Royal Hospital Chelsea grounds in Central London.

Tickets are still available online, but if you can’t make it in person this year, the BBC has got your back. There will be a whopping eight days of broadcasts this year across two different stations, hosted by some of Britain’s favourite green-thumbed presenters.

This year’s themes for the show will be ‘the greenest Chelsea ever’ - a bid to prove that great design and sustainability can go hand in hand; using water wisely; the joy of gardens; and how to attract a younger, more diverse audience to gardening. This means there’s sure to be something for everyone in 2024.

Here are some of the familiar faces you can expect to see this year, as well as where and when you should tune in:

Garden gurus Monty Don and Joe Swift will present some of the programming this year (Photo: BBC)

Who is hosting the TV coverage of the RHS Chelsea Flower show 2024?

This year’s coverage will be presented by Sophie Raworth, Monty Don, Joe Swift, Angellica Bell and Nicki Chapman, who will all appear on air across eight days of broadcasts. There will also be appearances and advice from top gardening experts, including Adam Frost, Frances Tophill, Arit Anderson, Nick Bailey, Carol Klein, Rachel de Thame, Toby Buckland, James Wong, Mark Lane and Sue Kent.

In a statement, garden guru Monty Don said he was “honoured” to have been asked back to this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show. “I look forward to chatting to members of the public about their green spaces and giving tips to transform their outdoor areas.”

Nicki Chapman said that being part of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show team was the “jewel” in her presenting calendar. “A glorious week showcasing some of the most beautifully designed gardens you will ever see, demonstrating how we can all garden at home, whether it’s houseplants to window boxes, courtyards to back-gardens, allotments to containers.

“Some of the finest plants-people and nurseries will be sharing their passion for plants and we’ll have plenty of take home advice on sustainability, water management, looking after our planet whilst enjoying the beauty of Mother Nature,” she continued.

Angellica Bell added: “It’s great to be back at Chelsea! I’m looking forward to presenting the best tips and tricks, learning from our experts and seeing the gardens in all their glory, I hope we get some glorious weather so everyone at home can really take in the atmosphere of the gardening world’s hottest ticket!”

Angellica Bell and Nicki Chapman will also appear across the eight days of broadcast coverage (Photo: BBC)

Where and when can I watch it?

TV coverage of the event will be on BBC One and BBC Two this year, beginning on Sunday (19 May) at 6:15pm. This year’s TV schedule will feature daily programming straight from the showground, the broadcaster says, with live commentary and take-home advice from its expert team as they share the latest designs and planting innovations in the horticultural world - as well as money saving tips to get the best from your gardens.

This year’s programming includes:

Sunday 19 May on BBC One: A 60 minute launch programme presented by Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift from 6:15pm

Monday 20 to Friday 24 May on BBC One: 60 minutes a day presented by Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell from 3.45pm

Monday 20 to Friday 24 May on BBC Two: 60 minutes a day presented by Monty Don and Joe Swift from 8pm

Wednesday 22 May and Friday 24 May, on BBC One: Two 30-minute programmes featuring the BBC RHS People’s Choice Award. Starting at 7pm on Wednesday and 7.30pm on Friday

Saturday 25 May on BBC Two: A 60 minute highlights show presented by Monty Don and Joe Swift from 8pm

Sunday 26 May on BBC One: Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift look back on the highlights of the week in a 60 minute programme from 6pm

Due to popular demand, Ask Monty & Joe will return, the BBC says. where viewers are able to ask the duo questions to tackle troubles they’re facing in their garden. “We’ll also be featuring exclusive interviews with famous faces visiting the show with a passion for gardening and also capturing the excitement of the annual visit by the Royal Family,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

On Wednesday 22 May at 7pm, Sophie and Joe will launch the BBC RHS People’s Choice Award on BBC One, with the winner being announced on Friday’s programme at 7.30pm.