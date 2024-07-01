Joey Essex has been on many reality TV shows. He’s pictured on Love Island 2024. Photo by ITV. | ITV

Joey Essex has been causing a stir in the Love Island villa ever since he entered as the first suprise bombshell on the first night of this year’s season back at the beginning of June.

He was called out by many fans and commentators - including myself - who believed that it wasn’t far that Essex had been given a platform on yet another reality TV show when he’s already appeared on so many.

Essex, aged 33, is best known for his appearance The Only Way is Essex (Towie), but he’s also participated in many other reality shows including I'm a Celebrity. . . Get Me Out of Here! (both the UK version and the Aussie version), The Jump, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Ex on the Beach, Dancing on Ice and First Dates. But, now it’s been reported that even though he’s still in the villa, and has no access to anyone on the outside world, he’s already got his next reality show lined up. He will appear on the next series of Netflix real estate show Selling Sunset.

A source told The Sun: “Joey might have a reputation as a bit of a dimwit but he’s not lacking in street smarts. He has become a very rich man through property and savvy investments. His cousin Chloe Sims is now based in Los Angeles, and Joey was thinking about investing in a pad for himself, which is how the Selling Sunset gig came about.

“On the next series viewers will see Joey tour a megabucks property as part of his hunt for a base across the pond. It also means he’s added another huge reality show to his list — his first for Netflix — which opens up a whole new world of opportunity.”

Essex’s biggest asset is his mega-mansion in Chigwell, which he bought for £1.6million in 2014. Last year, he rented it out at £13,000 a month when he relocated to Dubai briefly, but it is thought this is where will live once he has left the Love Island villa later this month.

So, here at NationalWorld we decided to have a little fun and ask ChatGPT what Essex may look like if he appeared on the few reality shows that he is yet to sign up for. Here’s the results:

Perfect Match

What Joey Essex may look like on 'Perfect Match', according to ChatGPT. | ChatGPT

The Netflix dating show (which has just been renewed for a third season) brings together singles from other shows in the Netflix universe such as Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, The Trust, The Mole and Selling Tampa and brings them together in a villa in the hope that they will find love with one another. Essex will qualify for being a contestant after going on Selling Sunset, of course. . . That’s assuming that he doesn’t find a long-lasting relationship on Love Island, which he might.

Celebrity Traitors

What Joey Essex may look like on 'Celebrity Traitors', according to ChatGPT. | ChatGPT

The BBC are said to be ready to film a celeb version of The Traitors, which is one of the most recent big success stories for the broadcaster. The hope is that the first celeb version of ‘The Traitors’ will film early next year and go out later in 2025, according to Deadline. Essex could be one of the famous faces to face off against each other as traitors and faithfuls in the thrilling ‘whodonit’ reality show.

Strictly Come Dancing

What Joey Essex may look like on 'Strictly Come Dancing', according to ChatGPT. | ChatGPT

It won’t be long now until this year’s Strictly Come Dancing starts. Rumours have started about who will be in the line-up to learn some fancy footwork this year. It could be that Essex may not be out of the villa in time to start training for this year’s competition, but there’s always next year.

Married at First Sight

What Joey Essex may look like on 'Married at First Sight', according to ChatGPT. | ChatGPT

This popular dating show, which sees singles meet for the first time on their wedding day before fast-tracking through various relationship milestones including moving in together and meeting each other’s loved ones in the hope of building a genuine connection, is not usually for celebs. But, Essex’s involvement with Love Island this year leads to the question of if other dating shows now follow in Love Island footsteps and introduce celebs. Again, Essex’s appearance on another dating show would only happen if he doesn’t leave the Love Island villa coupled up.

Celebrity Gogglebox

What Joey Essex may look like on 'Celebrity Gogglebox', according to ChatGPT. | ChatGPT

The show, which involves recording people’s reactions as they watch some of the most talked about TV of the week, has had many successful celebrity versions. Essex could be a prime candidate for the next series.

Celebrity Hunted

What Joey Essex may look like on 'Celebrity Hunted', according to ChatGPT. | ChatGPT