‘I was hoping it would be Dean’ was the reaction online as Jane Moore became the first contestant to be voted out of I’m A Celebrity on Friday night.

The first public vote came down to journalist Jane and Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough - with the axe falling on Jane despite her complaints that she should have stayed because she was a hard worker.

As Ant and Dec revealed that Dean has escaped the chop, fans were not impressed on X. One wrote ‘Oh FFS, how the hell has Houdeani survived. I’m actually raging’ while others added ‘who the heck voted for Dean to stay’; ‘it should have been Dean’; ‘Jane out yes, next Dean please everyone’; What the hell! The public had one job! Get rid of Dean! But no!!! God sake!’

Another viewer even had an explanation as to how Dean managed to stay put in the jungle despite being voted for the majority of the tasks and failing to win many stars, saying people were confused about whether they were voting to make a celebrity stay or leave.

Dean was relentlessly sent for trials by the public and called I’m A Celebrity two times, as well as returning back to camp with zero stars one day.

His popularity has also plummeted after being branded lazy because he has not always been keen to help with chores, particularly fetching water for camp. He also got into a squabble with Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall who tried to wake him up to help with chores.

All eyes will be on the ITV1 show, which airs between 9pm and 10.05pm tonight, with many hoping it will be Dean’s final episode

During her time on the ITV show, first evictee and Loose Women star Jane became upset over the way that chores were split by McFly star Danny Jones and former Irish boxing champion Barry McGuigan.

She accused Jones and McGuigan of “sexism” and “ageism” after being given the washing up to do.

The journalist and TV presenter said she had asked Jones to not put her on cleaning just before they went off to decide, with the singer saying he had misheard her and thought she had wanted to be assigned to the chore.

Moore, 62, said she loved the support of her fellow Australian jungle campmates, but admitted she will enjoy not having to do any more “washing up”.

She also said that “all those guys were absolutely wonderful”, adding “it’s just such a weird and magical experience”.

“It’s a really friendly, chatty bunch,” Moore added.

“We’ve all got each other’s back.”

Shortly after being told the news by hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Moore also said: “Hard work doesn’t get rewarded.”

She also claimed she “worked like a dog”, and “it will become more apparent who’s not doing as much” as more celebrities get eliminated.

However, she refused to tell the Geordie duo who was not pulling their weight in the Australian jungle camp.

Moore said she would like to see the “quiet, hard workers” such as radio DJ Melvin Odoom, and TV personality Coleen Rooney win.

Elsewhere, former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and Odoom took on a Bushtucker trial, which saw body tanks of water gradually fill with mud crabs, eels, crocodiles and water dragons, while their head bubbles were filled with spiders and snakes.

They won the total 12 stars, which equate to meals, for the camp.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on Saturday on ITV1, STV and ITVX.