Fiona Bruce with the Antiques Roadshow logo. Photo by BBC. | BBC

There’s more misery for TV fans as the BBC schedule has been thrown in to disarray for the third time in just a few weeks because of a sporting event, as the Paris Olympics gets underway.

Just a few weeks ago, The Euros 2024 caused havoc for the TV schedule and caused popular BBC shows including The One Show and EastEnders axed to make room for the broadcast of football games.

It happened again when tennis tournament Wimbledon began and took over the TV listings. Now, with the Olympic Games, which began last night (Friday July 26), are set to air throughout the day on BBC One for the next couple of weeks. So, the summer of TV chaos is going to continue for a little while yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shows that are affected tomorrow (Sunday July 28) include BBC staples Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Countryfile and Antiques Roadshow, which will not be broadcast on BBC One as usual. Instead, Olympic coverage will be running all day until midnight. The only interruption will be for BBC News bulletins at 12.45pm, 6.15pm and 10pm.

At the start of the day, BBC Breakfast will also be shortened to accommodate coverage of the global sporting tournament. It will still begin at 6am and come live from the MediaCityUK studio, but hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt will conclude the show at 8am to allow JJ Chalmers and Jeanette Kwakye to broadcast the first full day of highlights live from across the French capital.

Later in the morning, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg usually airs from 9am, followed by Politics at 10am and Morning Live at 10.30am. Homes Under the Hammer then airs from 11.30am. These have all been axed or moved in favour of coverage of the rowing, however. Laura Kuenssberg’s programme will be switched to BBC Two at the same time, but the others have been cancelled.

In the afternoon, shows such as Bargain Hunt, Songs of Praise, Points of View, Money for Nothing, and Escape to the Country usually air. However, they too have been axed for the day - with the exception of Songs of Praise, which will air on BBC Two at 1.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad