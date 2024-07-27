Iconic BBC TV shows dropped for Paris Olympics coverage including Laura Kuenssberg show and Antiques Roadshow
Just a few weeks ago, The Euros 2024 caused havoc for the TV schedule and caused popular BBC shows including The One Show and EastEnders axed to make room for the broadcast of football games.
It happened again when tennis tournament Wimbledon began and took over the TV listings. Now, with the Olympic Games, which began last night (Friday July 26), are set to air throughout the day on BBC One for the next couple of weeks. So, the summer of TV chaos is going to continue for a little while yet.
Shows that are affected tomorrow (Sunday July 28) include BBC staples Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Countryfile and Antiques Roadshow, which will not be broadcast on BBC One as usual. Instead, Olympic coverage will be running all day until midnight. The only interruption will be for BBC News bulletins at 12.45pm, 6.15pm and 10pm.
At the start of the day, BBC Breakfast will also be shortened to accommodate coverage of the global sporting tournament. It will still begin at 6am and come live from the MediaCityUK studio, but hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt will conclude the show at 8am to allow JJ Chalmers and Jeanette Kwakye to broadcast the first full day of highlights live from across the French capital.
Later in the morning, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg usually airs from 9am, followed by Politics at 10am and Morning Live at 10.30am. Homes Under the Hammer then airs from 11.30am. These have all been axed or moved in favour of coverage of the rowing, however. Laura Kuenssberg’s programme will be switched to BBC Two at the same time, but the others have been cancelled.
In the afternoon, shows such as Bargain Hunt, Songs of Praise, Points of View, Money for Nothing, and Escape to the Country usually air. However, they too have been axed for the day - with the exception of Songs of Praise, which will air on BBC Two at 1.15pm.
In the evening, Countryfile and Antiques Roadshow will also be missing from the regular BBC One schedule too, but they will also air on BBC Two instead. Countryfile will broadcast at 7pm followed by Antiques Roadshow an hour later at 8pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.