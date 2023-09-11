Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife: Met Police offer reward up to £20,000 for information
Kim Jong Un 'travelling to Russia' to discuss Ukraine war with Putin
Daniel Khalife may have used ‘bed sheets’ to escape
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
This Morning guest Matty Lock remembered for passion as he dies at 19
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth

I’m A Celebrity 2023: EastEnders actress Danielle Harold rumoured to star in ITV series - latest odds

It won’t be long until I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here is back on our screens and rumours are already circulating on who’s set to take part

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
2 minutes ago
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It’s nearly I’m A Celebrity season in TV land and rumours are already doing their rounds on who could take part in this year’s series. Former EastEnders star Danielle Harold is reportedly ‘in talks’ to appear on the ITV series just months after she left the BBC soap.

Her character Lola left Albert Square earlier this year in an emotional storyline that saw her die following a battle with brain cancer.

Now, I’m A Celebrity bosses think she would be the "ideal campmate" for the upcoming series. A source told The Sun: “Danielle is at the height of her career and in demand after her moving storyline on EastEnders, but she’s really caught the eye of ITV bosses to appear in the upcoming series of the jungle.

Most Popular

“As well as being a talented actress with a huge fanbase, Danielle has a fun personality with a wicked sense of humour, which makes her the ideal campmate for the show. It could propel her into superstardom at an exciting time in her acting journey.”

However, a spokesperson for the show declined to confirm the rumour, stating that“Any names ­suggested for I’m A Celebrity are speculation.”

Former EastEnders star Danielle HaroldFormer EastEnders star Danielle Harold
Former EastEnders star Danielle Harold

But which other stars are tipped to be taking part in this year’s I’m A Celeb? Here’s the latest betting odds, according to OLBG.

I’m A Celebrity contestant betting odds

Thomas Skinner - 1/7

Josie Gibson  - 1/3

Frankie Dettori - 1/3

Ricky Hatton - 1/1

Mike Dean - 3/1

Peter Crouch - 3/1

Micah Richards - 4/1

Boris Johnson - 6/1

Related topics:ITVI'm A Celebrity