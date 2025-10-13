Rumours around stars set to take part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here are picking up steam, with Vogue Williams the latest to be linked to the show.

The hit ITV reality show is set to return this autumn as a new group of celebrities take to the Australian wilderness. Those who take part will be hoping to be crowned the new king or queen of the jungle, following the win last year from McFly member Danny Jones.

While the official cast has not yet been announced by ITV, there have already been some names flying around in the rumour mill concerning who could be joining the show this year.

The latest name to hit the rumour mill is model and television presenter Vogue Williams. She joined the likes of Kelly Brook, Nick Ferrari, and rapper Aitch who have all been linked to a stint in the Australian jungle. Here’s everything you need to know about the celebrities linked so far to this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Vogue Williams

Model and television presenter Vogue Williams is reportedly joining I'm A Celebrity 2025. | Getty Images for the NTA's

Model and television presenter Vogue Williams has reportedly signed up to the ITV reality show. The Sun reports that the TV star would be looking forward to her “biggest gig yet” with a trip to the I’m A Celeb jungle.

A source said: “Vogue would be one of the most glam signings I’m A Celeb has landed in years and they are thrilled. Her star is massively on the rise and this would be one of her biggest gigs yet. She is really fun and gets on with everyone, so bosses reckon she will be a hit with viewers. It will be a hard decision to go on the show, because it will mean so much time away from her kids, but she wants to fight her fears and go for it.”

It comes 10 years after husband Spencer Matthews was forced to quit the jungle three days into his stay after he admitted to secretly taking steroid medication. Producers took the decision at the time, telling for former Made In Chelsea star that it would be unsafe for him to continue in the jungle.

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook is one of the rumours stars taking part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here this year. | Getty Images

I’m a Celeb bosses have reportedly tapped actress, model and TV star Kelly Brook to sign her up for the new series, despite the Heart FM DJ star previously saying she would never do the show.

The Sun has reported that the 46-year-old former page three model has been swayed after producers offered her a huge sum to appear on the show. A source told the newspaper: “Show bosses have been after Kelly as a campmate for years and think she could possibly be their sexiest contestant ever.

“She’s glamorous, witty and a familiar face to ITV audiences, having appeared as a panellist for Loose Women and other shows. She’s guaranteed to make perfect TV viewing.”

Nick Ferrari

Broadcaster and journalist Nick Ferrari is among the stars rumoured to be taking part in this year's I'm Celeb series. | Getty Images

Broadcaster, journalist and radio host Nick Ferrari is also reportedly locked in talks with show bosses over joining the I’m A Celeb class of 2025. Nick is best known to television viewers for his turns on This Morning, where he covers the biggest news stories of the day, as well as his LBC radio breakfast show.

I’m A Celeb bosses are reportedly keen to sign Nick up and hope to capitalise on his wealth of knowledge and gossip from within the political world. A source told The Sun: “Jungle bosses think Nick would be a brilliant addition this year. Discussions are very much ongoing.

“He knows everyone in politics so he would have a wealth of Westminster gossip around the campfire. He’d also be likely to weigh in during rows and give his opinion. Producers are determined to bag him this year and are prepared to dig deep into their pockets for a lucrative fee. It would be the first time Nick’s fans would see him in an entertainment show. He’d definitely be out of his comfort zone.”

Aitch

Manchester rapper Aitch is said to be heading to Australia to take part in this year's series of I'm A Celeb. | Getty Images

Manchester rapper Aitch could be swapping the top of the chart for the Aussie outback is rumours are to be believed. Aitch, whose real name is Harrison Armstrong, boasts nine top 10 hits on the UK singles chart including ‘Baby’ and ‘Taste (Make It Shake)’.

According to reports, the musician is set to join this year’s I’m A Celeb line-up, with producers said to be wanting to bring in younger viewers. A source told The Sun: “Aitch has a massive following among teenagers and 20-somethings and bosses will be hoping he’ll bring a new generation of fans.

"He’ll make for great viewing as he has a plethora of stories from his time in the music industry. He’s also known for having a sharp wit which will keep his campmates and viewers entertained. Producers want a broad appeal for audiences at home, and he forms part of the bid to have celebrities of all ages taking part.”

Shona McGarty

EastEnders News: Emotional Shona McGarty shares tearful video ahead of soap exit (Getty) | Getty

Shona McGarty is best known for her time on the BBC soap EastEnders, where she played Whitney Dean from 2008 until 2024. It was reported earlier this year that the soap actress could be coming back to screens by joining the ITV reality show.

A source told The Sun: “Shona is Walford royalty and hugely popular with TV viewers, she’s got bags of charisma and producers think she’ll be a great campmate.”

They added: “Plus fans haven’t seen much of her away from Enders, so I’m A Celeb will be an opportunity for her to show a completely different side to her personality.”

Lisa Riley

Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley has revealed that she wants to appear on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here before she turns 50. | Getty Images

Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley has been linked with a jungle stint for a number of year - but could 2025 be her time finally? Rumours suggested that the soap star could be about to join the show, although Lisa herself has shut down speculation in recent weeks.

Speaking on the red carpet of the National Television Awards last month, Lisa revealed that I’m A Celeb bosses have approached her seven times and she has turned them down every time. She said: "No [I'm not going in], they ask me every year to do it... I'm not, they've asked me for seven years now - every single year."

When asked why she turned the offer down again, she said: “I don’t know. I am obviously filming Emmerdale and being Mandy Dingle - I can't put my tabard down! If I went in the jungle, I'd need my tabard with me."

The 49-year-old star previously revealed that she would be open to joining the show someday, telling Women’s Weekly magazine in February: "'I'm A Celebrity...[Get Me Out Of Here!]' is something I would do before I turned 50 as a test for myself. They ask me most years, and I wouldn't rule it out."