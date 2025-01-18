These are all the famous faces who may be taking part in I’m a Celebrity 2025.

It may be many months until a new batch of celebs will leave behind not only luxuries but also every day essentials, and face bushtucker trials, in the Australian jungle - but we’ve already heard rumours about exactly who those celebs will be.

As soon as we have the official list of names we will, of course, let you know. The contestants are usually confirmed in July, so we’ll update this article then. In the meantime, keep reading to find out the names of the famous faces who may be in the 25th series.

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood. | ITV

Olivia Attwood entered I'm A Celeb in 2022, but had to leave after just two days amid concerns that she was suffering from anaemia. She told The Sun in 2024: “The jungle will be getting finished at some point, one thousand per cent. I can’t rest until I’ve finished it. But probably not this year. From a purely logistical point of view, it would be almost impossible.” So, could 2025 be her year for her jungle return?

Alex Beresford

Alex Beresford. | Getty Images

Good Morning Britain weather reporter Alex Beresford told the Mirror in 2024 that he would like to appear on I’m A Celeb: "Out of all the shows I would love to do, I would love to do the jungle," he said.

Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen. | Getty

TV presenter Denise Van Outen, who has also been a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing and has appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox, has previously admitted she turned down the offer to go in to the jungle in 2021, so could she say yes in 2025?

Will Mellor

Will Mellor. | Getty Images

Another former Strictly contestant, Mellor reportedly told to his friend and former co-star Ralf Little he'd fancy appearing on I'm A Celeb.

Harry Clark

Harry Clark. | Getty Images for Warner Bros

The Traitors series two winner Harry Clark wants to continue his reality show success by appearing on I’m a Celebrity. At the beginning of July 2024, he appeared on Lorraine and told the host that he'd love to take part in the show.

Phil Taylor

Phil Taylor. | Getty Images

Phil 'The Power' Taylor said he’d “love” to appear on the show years ago - but as of yet he hasn’t appeared on the reality show. May 2025 be the year he takes part?

Cheryl Fergison

Cheryl Fergison. | Nat Jag/Getty Images

Former Eastenders actress Fergison shared her desires to return to TV in November last year - and she’s got her eyes on one reality TV show inparticular. “I would love to work in another soap,” she said. “I would love to go on I’m A Celeb. Bring it on, bring it on.”

Patsy Palmer

Patsy Palmer. | Getty Images

Bookmaker Betway Casino claim Patsy Palmer, who plays Bianca Jackson in BBC soap Eastenders, has odds of 2/1 to go into the I'm A Celeb jungle this year. She’s recently been in the Celebrity Big Brother house, of course, but could she be on track for two big reality shows in one year?

Jools Oliver

Jools Oliver with husband Jamie Oliver. | Getty Images for Disney

During an Instagram live with Ant and Dec, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver said he doesn’t fancy appearing on the next series but revealed he thought his wife, Jools, would be perfect. He told them: "I think it's an amazing show, but honestly you couldn't give me enough olive oil in the world to make me eat a witchetty grub or a kangaroo's a**e, no way. But what I can give you is my wife Jools, she would love to be on the show. Go on Jools."

Ant replied: "We would take Jools." While Dec added: "Jools Oliver, first booking for 2025. Thanks, Jools, see you in Australia."

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish. | Getty Images

Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish reportedly sent hosts Ant and Dec a video telling the duo that he would love to appear on the show.

He said: "Hey guys, Jack here, I’ve heard that a few of you guys want to see me in the jungle. I can’t lie to you this is something that I’d absolutely love to do. It’s a show that I’ve watched since I was little and it’s a show that I love. I don’t know how I’d get on in there and I don’t think I’d be the best, to be honest, but I’d give it a go."

Kate Cassidy

The late Liam Payne with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy. | Getty

Kate Cassidy was in a relationship with late One Direction star Liam Payne for two years before his sudden and unexpected death in October last year. The 31-year-old died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling from a third-floor balcony of his hotel.

According to some reports, she is keen to appear on I’m a Celeb as this was a show that her and Liam loved to watch together. A source told The Sun: “It was her and Liam's favourite programme and they talked about how much they'd both love to go into the jungle. Taking part would be a great comfort to her and make her feel close to Liam.”

However, there are other reports which say Kate has denied wanting to be a I’m a Celeb, or any reality TV show at all, so we’ll have to watch this space.

Shona McGarty

Shona McGarty | Getty

The Eastenders actress, 33, who left the BBC soap last year after 16 years playing Whitney Dean, is said to be in advanced talks with ITV bosses about heading down under this autumn.

A source told The Sun: “Jungle bosses have been keen to sign up the soap queen for ages. Shona is Walford royalty and hugely popular with TV viewers, she’s got bags of charisma and producers think she’ll be a great campmate.

"Plus fans haven’t seen much of her away from Enders, so I’m A Celeb will be an opportunity for her to show a completely different side to her personality.

But, Shona has recently said she would like to take part in a rival BBC reality show - Strictly Come Dancing. She said: “I would love to do Strictly. It appeals to my soul, because it’s sequins, and glitter and tan and hair and nails.”

She can’t do both at once as there’s a schedule overlap so we’ll have to wait and see which reality show she appears on, if either . . .