The autumn night drawing in mean only one thing for reality TV fans - the return of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is on the horizon.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported earlier this week that stars such as Gemma Collins, Harry Redknapp, David Haye and many other were heading back into the South African jungle for the All Stars version of the hit ITV show.

While there has been much said about the upcoming second All-Stars series of I’m A Celebrity in 2026, viewers are wondering whether they will get their usual jungle fix in late 2025.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will there be a new series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here this year?

As far as we are aware, a new series of I’m A Celeb is on its way. The 25th series of the hit reality competition show is set to hit screens this autumn.

Hosts Ant & Dec will, of course, return to present the new series when it hits screens.

ITV bosses are said to be keen to film an I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here spin-off called Celebrity Cyclone, which would be focused on one of the reality show's most famous bushtucker trials. Photo by ITV. | ITV

When will I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here 2025 be on TV?

ITV has not yet confirmed a release or launch date for I’m A Celeb 2025. If going by previous years, we should expect to see the show return to television in mid-to-late November.

Who has been rumoured for I’m A Celebrity 2025?

There have been a number of names linked to be jetting off to the Aussie wilderness for the newest series of I’m A Celeb. But the finalised list will remain a secret until closer to the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley revealed in September that she had turned down a seventh offer from I’m A Celeb bosses to appear on the show. She told The Sun: “They've asked me for seven years now - every single year."

She added: “I don't know [why she turned it down]. I am obviously filming Emmerdale and being Mandy Dingle - I can't put my tabard down! If I went in the jungle, I'd need my tabard with me.”

Former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood also spoke about rumours that she could be rejoining the show after she was forced to quit just 48 hours in during the 2022 series due to a medical emergency. Speaking on the rumours, she told radio show co-host Pete Wicks on their Sunday Roast podcast: “Am I, I don't know. I need to call my agent. I can't confirm or deny. I don't know, I let them just ride the ship.”

Olivia directed the question back to reality star Pete Wicks, who revealed that he would be unlikely to take up the offer because he wouldn’t be able to live alongside others, and he would become “bored”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other names linked to the upcoming series include ex-EastEnders star Shona McGarty, former footballer and pundit Ally McCoist (who revealed he had previously turned the show down twice), and Denise van Outen.