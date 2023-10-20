Ant and Dec appear in the new trailer for the upcoming series of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here,' set to air in November (Credit: ITV)

Fans of ITV’s hit celebrity reality series, ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’ have been gifted a sneak peek of the upcoming iteration of the series, set to air on the broadcaster this November. The trailer plays out to start with as if we were watching an advert for a luxury resort, with the luscious greenery of the outback and parasols being set up on the wooden deck facing the ‘jungle.’

Though the narration for the trailer continues to be in the sumptuous vein of an M&S Food commercial, visually we are treated to the exotic food on offer during a stay in the jungle; what looks to be jellied bits of octopus, bugs and of course the part of an animal where the sun rarely (should) shine. Ant and Dec gleefully play up being both a chef and sous chef, before adorning resort work outfits as the trailer comes to an end.

Naturally, Ant and Dec will be returning once again as hosts of the hit series, but no word from the broadcaster who the contestants will be this year that has a chance to be crowned Queen or King of the Jungle. Early rumours have suggested that Olivia Attwood, Alex Beresford and Josie Gibson could be competing, with Denise Van Outen and rugby player Danny Cipriani also hotly rumoured for the show.

However, the talk of Liz Truss pulling a Matt Hancock and appearing on the show seems to have died down, with Marie Claire reporting that despite a source to The Sun stating Truss saw how it helped Hancock’s esteem with the public, another source close to the MP said that she wouldn't be participating in the show.