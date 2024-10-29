I'm a Celebrity Unpacked: New spin-off show announced by ITV
I’m A Celebrity Unpacked will be hosted by comedian and 2016 runner-up Joel Dommett as well as 2023 winner Sam Thompson and presenter and DJ Kemi Rodgers.
Dommett told the ITV programme: “I did the extra show for three years, which I loved.
“I feel like I learned everything there. And then it stopped for a couple of years and it feels like the right time to bring it back.
“We’re really sort of mixing it up. We’re changing it a lot.
“Obviously, we’ve changed the name, which is great. And we’re going to have Ant and Dec on every day talking through lots of stuff.”