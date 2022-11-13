Have you been wanting to vote for a celeb to take on one of the infamous jungle trials?

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is getting into a full swing as the bushtucker trials come thick and fast.

Former health secretary will face his fifth consecutive trial in Sunday’s (13 November) episode. In a preview of Sunday’s episode, he faces the House of Horrors and is tasked with navigating an “eerie house in the jungle” full of critters.

The West Suffolk MP is seen climbing through a trapdoor into a room swarming with flies before approaching a trough. “The thing you don’t know is this really smells too,” he tells co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

He gags as he plunges his hands into the offal. Sunday night’s episode is also expected to reveal who has been voted to become camp leader.

But if you want for Matt Hancock to take part in yet another Bushtucker Trial or perhaps freshen it up with a new face. Here is all you need to know about voting:

How can you vote in I’m a Celebrity?

Advertisement

If you are wanting to send one celebrity or another off to face the latest bushtucker trial, you might be wondering how you can vote? You actually have quite a few options.

ITV’s website explains the options as follows:

Phone (PRTS)

“Dial the premium rate ‘09’ numbers of your chosen celebrity/celebrities as stated in the Programme and follow instructions. You will hear a short message thanking you for your vote. Each phone vote costs 50 pence plus your network access charge.”

Mobile short dial codes (MSDC)

“UK mobile users dial the 7-digit number which is the MSDC for the chosen celebrity/celebrities as displayed in the Programme and listen to the recorded message which confirms the MSDC vote. Each vote via a UK mobile to a MSDC costs 50 pence.

Advertisement

“MSDC voting is only available from a mobile phone. It is not possible to vote by calling the MSDCs from a landline or via any other method.”

Ant & Dec oversaw Matt Hancock as he took on his first I’m a Celeb trial (Image: ITV)

Mobile app

“Users of Apple mobile devices with iOS for iPhones, iPod Touch, iPads or iPad minis and users of mobile devices with Android may download the latest version of the official I’m a Celebrity app from the relevant app store (App store or the Google Play store).

“Users will be redirected to www.itv.com/vote (the “website”) and should follow the instructions to cast their vote for each voting event. Users will be required to register on the website before being able to vote.

“Download of the App is free although data charges from the user’s network operator may apply as well as internet service provider’s fees when users access the internet. Each voting window will open and close as indicated in the Programme, in the App and/or in any other ITV programme(s) as applicable.”

Advertisement

15p from each paid vote will go to the ITV’s Britain Get Talking charity partners and will be split between registered charities as follows: Campaign Against Living Miserably, MIND (The National Association for Mental Health) and YoungMinds Trust (30% each) and Scottish Association for Mental Health (10%). If there are technical or other issues with the votes, the Promoter reserves the right to discount the votes (as applicable) and announce the result of the vote without including those affected votes.

When is the first eviction?

Currently, public are simply voting for celebrities to take part in the next Bushtucker trial. However eliminations will begin as the group is wittled down until a king or queen of the jungle at the end of the competition.