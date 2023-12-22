As we reflect on the year 2023, we mourn the loss of several notable figures within the world of film and television whose significant contributions to various fields have left an everlasting impression. These exceptional individuals have influenced the cultural landscape in film, and television.

Among the departures that resonated most profoundly, many mourned the loss of Matthew Perry, the popular “Friends” actor who was open about his constant battles with drug abuse through interviews and his warts-and-all autobiography. At the same time, music lovers were hit with the news that both iconic R&B artist Tina Turner and celebrated Irish singer, songwriter and activist Sinead O’Connor had also died this year. Both left an indelible mark in the world of television and film - Turner as the main antagonist in “Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome,” and O’Connor’s tearing of a picture of the then Pope, became national news in the United States and forever etched in television history for her daring move.