In Memoriam 2023: The talent lost from the world of TV and Film, from Matthew Perry to Angus Cloud
Matthew Perry, Angus Cloud, Tina Turner and Alan Arkin; just some of the names from the world of TV and film that died in 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
As we reflect on the year 2023, we mourn the loss of several notable figures within the world of film and television whose significant contributions to various fields have left an everlasting impression. These exceptional individuals have influenced the cultural landscape in film, and television.
Among the departures that resonated most profoundly, many mourned the loss of Matthew Perry, the popular “Friends” actor who was open about his constant battles with drug abuse through interviews and his warts-and-all autobiography. At the same time, music lovers were hit with the news that both iconic R&B artist Tina Turner and celebrated Irish singer, songwriter and activist Sinead O’Connor had also died this year. Both left an indelible mark in the world of television and film - Turner as the main antagonist in “Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome,” and O’Connor’s tearing of a picture of the then Pope, became national news in the United States and forever etched in television history for her daring move.
Advertisement
Advertisement
With immense appreciation, we remember their legacies, which have enriched the world with their artistry, innovation, and inspiration, we remember some of those in the world of television and film that we lost this year.
January 2023
- Tetsuo Hasegawa, 84, Japanese actor
- Mimosa, 62, French magician
- Mike Hill, 73, American film editor
- Lisa Marie Presley, 54, daughter of Elvis Presley, singer-songwriter
- Piers Haggard, 83, British director
- Bruce Gowers, 82, British television and music video director
- Gina Lollobrigida, 95, Italian actress
- Teodor Corban, 65, Romanian actor
- Edward R. Pressman, 79, American film producer
- Tim Barlow, 87, English actor
- Masaru Konuma, 85, Japanese film director
- Agustí Villaronga, 69, Spanish film director
- Roger Louret, 72, French actor
- Cindy Williams, 75, American actress
- Sylvia Syms, 89, English actress
February 2023
- Burt Bacharach, 94, American Hall of Fame composer
- Raquel Welch, 82, American actress
- George T. Miller, 79, Scottish-born Australian film director
- Richard Belzer, 78, American actor
- Stella Stevens, 84, American actress
- Barbara Bosson, 83, American actress
- Taraka Ratna, 39, Indian actor
March 2023
- Tom Sizemore, 61, American actor
- Chaim Topol, 87, Israeli actor
- Robert Blake, 89, American actor
- Pearry Reginald Teo, 44, Singaporean film director
- Antônio Pedro, 82, Brazilian actor
- Lance Reddick, 60, American actor
- Laura Valenzuela, 92, Spanish television presenter and actress
- Marisol Malaret, 73, Puerto Rican television host
- Jirō Dan, 74, Japanese actor
- Rebecca Jones, 65, Mexican-American actress
- Darcelle XV, 92, American drag queen
- Pradeep Sarkar, 67, Indian film director
- Chabelo, 88, American-born Mexican actor
- Ivano Marescotti, 77, Italian actor
- Paul O'Grady, 67, English comedian and television presenter
April 2023
- Michael Lerner, 81, American actor
- Richard Ng, 83, Hong Kong actor
- Al Jaffee, 102, American cartoonist
- Murray Melvin, 90, English actor
- Mario Fratti, 95, Italian playwright
- Terrence Hardiman, 86, English actor
- Moonbin, 25, South Korean singer (Astro), actor
- Giovanni Lombardo Radice, 68, Italian actor
- Barbara Young, 92, English actress
- Jim McManus, 82, British actor
- Harriet Nordlund, 68, Swedish actress
May 2023
- Tina Turner, 83, American singer and actress.
- Barbara Bryne, 94, British-American actress
- Heidy Forster, 92, Swiss-German actress
- Asia Abdelmajid, 80, Sudanese actress and teacher
- Manobala, 69, Indian film director
- Sergey Dreyden, 81, Russian actor
- Jacklyn Zeman, 70, American actress
- Rolf Harris, 93, Australian entertainer and convicted sex offender
- Kenneth Anger, 96, American filmmaker and writer
- Barry Newman, 92, American actor
- Michael Norell, 85, American actor
- Ray Stevenson, 58, Northern Irish actor
- Patrick Edgeworth, 90, English screenwriter
- Sarath Babu, 71, Indian actor
- George Maharis, 94, American actor and singer
- Maciej Kujawski, 70, Polish actor
- Michel Côté, 72, Canadian actor
- Peter Simonischek, 76, Austrian actor
June 2023
- Margit Carstensen, 83, German actress
- Jacques Rozier, 96, French film director
- Aamir Raza Husain, 66, Indian theatre actor and director
- Pat Cooper, 93, American actor
- Peter Belli, 79, Danish singer and actor
- Francesco Nuti, 68, Italian film director
- Treat Williams, 71, American actor
- Angela Thorne, 84, British actress
- Paxton Whitehead, 85, English actor
- Margia Dean, 101, American beauty queen and actress
- Malcolm Mowbray, 74, British film director and screenwriter
- Betta St. John, 93, American actress
- Nicolas Coster, 89, British-American actor
- Carmen Sevilla, 92, Spanish actress
- Alan Arkin, 89, American actor
- Shakeel, 85, Pakistani actor
- Angel Wagenstein, 100, Bulgarian screenwriter
- Eva Maria Daniels, 43, Icelandic film producer
July 2023
- Lawrence Turman, 96, American film producer
- Rudolf Zehetgruber, 96, Austrian film director
- Amer Alwan, 66, Iraqi-French film director and actor
- Manny Coto, 62, American television writer and producer
- John Nettleton, 94, English actor
- Derek Malcolm, 91, English film critic
- Christian Quadflieg, 78, German actor
- Sue Marx, 92, American documentary film director and producer
- Stu Silver, 76, American screenwriter
- Juliette Mayniel, 87, French actress
- George Alagiah, 67, British journalist and presenter
- Bo Goldman, 90, American screenwriter
- Sinéad O'Connor, 56, Irish singer and songwriter
- Pierre Collin, 85, Canadian actor
- Jana Šulcová, 76, Czech actress
- Paul Reubens, 70, American actor
- Angus Cloud, 25, American actor
- Sophie Fillières, 58, French film director
August 2023
- Mark Margolis, 83, American actor
- Luis Alarcón, 93, Chilean actor
- William Friedkin, 87, American film director
- Aracy Balabanian, 83, Brazilian actress
- Johnny Hardwick, 64, American voice actor and television writer
- Sixto Rodriguez, 81, American singer-songwriter, subject of “Searching for Sugar Man”
- Siddique, 69, Indian film director
- Antonella Lualdi, 92, Italian actress
- Ursula Cantieni, 75, Swiss-German actress
- Léa Garcia, 90, Brazilian actress
- Paul Bush, 67, British experimental film director and animator
- OJ Blaq, 40, Ghanaian rapper and actor
- David Ostrosky, 66, Mexican actor
- Ron Cephas Jones, 66, American actor
- Igor Yasulovich, 81, Russian actor
- David Jacobs, 84, American television writer
- Arleen Sorkin, 67, American actress
- Bray Wyatt, 36, American professional wrestler
- Bob Barker, 99, American game show host
- Gleb Panfilov, 89, Russian film director and screenwriter
September 2023
- Shannon Wilcox, 80, American actress
- Patricia McNulty, 80, American actress
- John Stevenson, 86, British television writer
- John Cairney, 93, Scottish actor
- Giuliano Montaldo, 93, Italian film director
- Jean Boht, 91, English actress
- Pepe Soriano, 93, Argentine actor
- Pearl Bowser, 92, American film historian and director
- Michael McGrath, 65, American actor
- Wimie Wilhelm, 62, Dutch actress
- Pepe Domingo Castaño, 80, Spanish radio and television presenter
- Hildegarde Neil, 84, British actress
- Elaine Devry, 93, American actress
- David McCallum, 90, Scottish actor
October 2023
- Terence Davies, 77, British screenwriter and film director
- Anthony Holden, 76, British writer
- Burt Young, 83, American actor
- Anthony Hickox, 64, English film director and screenwriter
- Raymond O'Connor, 68, American actor
- Henri Serre, 92, French actor
- Jeff Burr, 60, American film director
- Shirley Jo Finney, 74, American actress
- Mark Goddard, 87, American actor
- Phyllis Coates, 96, American actress
- Lara Parker, 84, American actress
- Piper Laurie, 91, American actress
- Suzanne Somers, 76, American actress
- Alan J. W. Bell, 85, British television producer and director
- Leslie Dayman, 85, Australian actor
- Haydn Gwynne, 66, English actress
- Joan Evans, 89, American actress
- Dave Courtney, 64, English gangster, writer, and actor
- Bill Kenwright, 78, English theatre and film producer
- Richard Roundtree, 81, American actor
- Richard Moll, 80, American actor
- Judy Nugent, 83, American actress
- Matthew Perry, 54, American-Canadian actor
- Tyler Christopher, 50, American actor
November 2023
- Wei Wei, 101, Chinese actress
- Donald Shebib, 85, Canadian film director, screenwriter, and editor
- Janet Landgard, 75, American actress
- Joss Ackland, 95, British actor
- Paul Watson, 81, British documentary filmmaker
- Sandy Farina, 68, American singer-songwriter and actress
- Suzanne Shepherd, 89, American actress
- Rajkumar Kohli, 93, Indian film director
- Aldo Lado, 88, Italian film director
- Queenzy Cheng, 37, Malaysian actress and singer
- Dean Sullivan, 68, British actor
December 2023
- Norman Lear, 101 American Hall of Fame television writer and produce
- Benjamin Zephaniah, 65, British poet, writer, and actor
- Andre Braugher, 61, American actor
- Kenpachiro Satsuma, 76, Japanese actor
- Wolfgang Glück, 94, Austrian film director and screenwriter
- Ronaldo Valdez, 76, Filipino actor
- Jack Hogan, 94, American actor
- Yılmaz Atadeniz, 91, Turkish film director
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.