The semi-biographical drama series In My Skin won a presitigious gong at the Bafta TV awards 2022

The dark comedy coming of age drama was originally commissioned as a short film but became a full series, with the short becoming the pilot episode.

The first season aired in early 2020 and a second season was commissioned a year later, airing in November 2021.

The series is loosely based on the experiences of series creator and writer Kayleigh Llewelyn, who grew up with a parent who had mental health problems.

Gabrielle Creevy stars as Bethan in dark comedy series In My Skin

What is In My Skin about?

The series follows a 16-year-old Welsh girl, Bethan, who deals with the mundane issues of growing up, as well as a turbulent homelife that she tries to hide from her friends.

Bethan’s mother has bipolar disorder who has been sectioned, and her father is an alcoholic - leaving Bethan to care for her mother and herself.

Bethan tries to keep the truth about her family under wraps, and convinces her friends and teachers that she has a normal middle class life.

She must also contend with life as a queer girl at a homophobic school.

Who is in the In My Skin cast?

Gabrielle Creevy plays Bethan, the series protagonist who carries the weight of the world on her shoulders and is just trying to get through high school.

She has previously played Tamsin in thriller series The Pact, and Doris Michael in Second World War film Operation Mincemeat.

Jo Hartley plays Katrina, Bethan’s mum who lives with bipolar disorder. Hartley has had several film roles, including starring in Eddie the Eagle, This is England and Dead Man’s Shoes.

Her TV roles include playing Cynth in This is England ‘86, ‘88, and ‘90, and playing June in After Life.

In My Skin follows a Welsh schoolgirl who hides the grim reality of her home life from her friends and teachers

Poppy Lee Friar plays Lydia, one of Bethan’s friends who sees everything as a joke.

Friar’s previous roles include playing Rosalie Selfridge in Mr Selfridge, and Missy Booth in Ackley Bridge.

James Wilbraham plays Travis, another of Bethan’s friends who is more understanding of her.

Wilbraham has played Liam in the Welsh language school-based drama Gwaith/Cartref, and Chester Monk in the Welsh language soap Pobol y Cwm.

Rhodri Meilir plays Dilwyn, Bethan’s alcoholic and abusive father. Meilir played Alfie Butts in comedy series My Family, and has also starred in several Welsh language productions including Living a Lie, 35 Diwrnod, and Y Pris.

Will there be a season 3?

No, there will not be a third season of In My Skin. Creator Kayleigh Llewelyn confirmed that the show would wrap up after the season two finale.

Last month Llewelyn told Metro: “That’s the finished article now, there won’t be any more In My Skin, sadly.

“I hoped that it would become what it was, it was always intended to be two series because it’s a true story as well.”

How can I watch In My Skin?