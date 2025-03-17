Celebrate St Patrick’s Day with some of the best Irish TV show and films on streaming.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Patricks Day is normally reserved for celebrating in the pub, but for those who want a quiet one at home, there’s no better option that tuning into some of the biggest and best Irish television shows and films.

The country may be small but its reach is monumental, delivering some acclaimed work over the past few years to millions of TV screens. Here are some of the best Irish TV shows and film available on streaming to enjoy on the sofa this St Patrick’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry Girls

Derry Girls became a firm fan-favourite sitcom after it premiered on Channel 4 in 2018. The show wrapped up May 2022, meaning that the full stretch of the show is available to binge at your convenience.

It follows the story of a group of school friends (and their wee English fella) as they grow up in Derry in the mid 1990s. Not only is the show heartwarming and hilarious, but it charts some of the biggest moments as the Troubles came in an end in Northern Ireland, including the 1994 IRA ceasefire, the state visit by US President Clinton in 1995, with the show ending during the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Derry Girls series 1-3 is available to watch on Channel 4 and Netflix.

Bad Sisters

Anne-Marie Duff, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan and Eva Birthistle in Bad Sisters. | Apple TV+

Bad Sisters comes from the mind of Irish writer and actress Sharon Horgan, who also stars in this black comedy murder mystery. This Apple TV+ series follows five sisters who are bound together after their parents’ death when they were younger. When the abusive husband of one of the sisters drops dead unexpectedly, two insurance investigators begin looking into the circumstances around his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show also stars Anne-Marie Duff, Eve Hewson, Sarah Greene, and Eva Birthistle. Bad Sisters wrapped up its second and final season in December 2024.

Bad Sisters series 1 & 2 is available to watch on Apple TV+.

Normal People

PA

Go back to the show that launched Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones to fame with Normal People. Adapted from the Sally Rooney novel of the same name, Normal People follows the relationship of Marianne and Connell over multiple years, first beginning as schoolmates.

This limited series became one of the biggest hits of the year in 2020, with many choosing to binge the show during the initial Covid lockdown. The show went on to pick up nominations at the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and Emmys.

Normal People is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sing Street

For those looking for a film to settle down on St Patrick’s Day, Sing Street is a great option. Set in 1980s Dublin, this coming-of-age story follows teenager Conor as he launches a new wave band to impress a girl alongside a group of misfits.

This flick features charming performances and catchy songs to go with it. Sing Street was even adapted into a stage production, much like director John Carney’s first feature film Once, after gaining cult status.

Sing Street is available to watch as part of your Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kneecap

Controversial republic rap group Kneecap. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap released a biopic film in 2024 to critical acclaim, earning nominations at the Academy Awards and BAFTAs. Set in West Belfast in the late 2010s, the story follows Liam and Naoise, part of the so-called ‘ceasefire generation’, as they team-up with music teacher JJ Ó Dochartaigh and launch an Irish-language hip-hop group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film has been praised for its reflection on class issues and the use of Irish language throughout Irish and Northern Irish communities. There are even some starring cameos including from acclaimed Irish actor Michael Fassbender.

Kneecap is available to watch as part of your Amazon Prime Video subscription.