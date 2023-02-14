TV shows on the station suddenly stopped with a graphic appearing on screen telling viewers ‘Programmes continue shortly’

Viewers have been left frustrated after Channel 4 suffered a service outage today (14 February). The incident which occurred after 2pm in the afternoon left people unable to watch Countdown.

Shows on the TV station suddenly stopped with a graphic appearing on screen that read: “Programmes continue shortly.” Downdector has recorded nearly 2,000 reports of service issues, with the most reported problems being from live broadcasts of the TV channel.

So, is Channel 4 down and what has happened? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Channel 4 down?

Viewers of Channel 4 have reported that the TV channel is down (Photo: Getty Images)

Downdector has recorded nearly 2,000 reports of service issues, with the most reported problems being from live broadcast of the TV channel. Taking to Twitter the service said that “User reports indicate Channel 4 is having problems since 2:32 PM GMT,” and asked for anyone else who is having issues to retweet.

Viewers took to Twitter to share the news, with TV critic and broadcaster Scott Bryan Tweeting: “Roses are red Violets are blue Channel 4 has broken down again What about you?”

What have Channel 4 said?