The BBC’s flagship politics programme is back today.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg is at 9am on BBC1.

The BBC’s former politics editor, who remains one of the biggest names in news in the corporation will be joined by two prominent politicians this morning.

Laura Kuenssberg | BBC

Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, has been the Labour MP for Hove and Portslade since 2015.

He’s likely to face questions about the economic story that emerged this week, with the pound weakening and long-term borrowing costs rising. As yields - interest rates - from government bonds, which are a bit like an IOU, rise it means the government has to pay more to repay them. If it has to pay more, it has less spending power for the country.

Peter Kyle

And the other story that won’t go away is that of a call for a new inquiry into child sex grooming gangs. Elon Muck has joined the Tory Party and Reform in calling for action - the Labour government has - so far - been steadfast that sufficient inquiries have already been done and that action, not more paperwork, is needed. Keir Starmer’s former role as chief crown prosecutor has become a lightning rod. While there is plenty of evidence is there to show he accelerated and facilitated the prosecution of grooming gangs, the very fact he ran the CPS has been seen as evidence of a cover-up by those opposed to him.

Mel Stride | UK Parliament/PA Wire

Mel Stride, shadow chancellor of the Exchequer, has represented Central Devon since 2010. A former secretary of state for work and pensions in the former Tory government, Kemi Badenoch appointed him shadow Chancellor when she won the leadership contest. Stride ran the Tory leadership in the summer, and was the second candidate to be eliminated.

Today’s panel on the programme also includes Paralympic champion and disability activist Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, historian Simon Schama, and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.