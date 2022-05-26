Robert Englund is known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street

Stranger Things fans will once again be returning to Hawkins, with season 4 of the unmissable series launching on Netflix this week.

Season 4 will see us travel far outside of Hawkins, as Joyce Byers (Wynona Ryder) moves her family and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) out of town and Hopper (David Harbour) is stuck in a prisoner camp somewhere in Russia.

There will be many new faces this season, including none other than horror icon Robert Englund, who played Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Englund will be playing a new character, Victor Creel, whose house is set to provide some answers about the Upside-Down.

Here’s everything you need to know about who Englund is and who his character will be.

Who is Robert Englund

Robert Englund is an actor who is best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Robert Englund will play Victor Creed on Strangers Things Season 4 (Pic: Getty Images)

The 74-year-old is recognised as one of the most iconic horror movie actors of all time, having portrayed the role of Krueger in eight films including: A Nightmare on Elm Street in (1984) A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985), A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987), A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) and A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child .

Since 2020 Englund has hosted the TV show True Terror with Robert Englund for the Travel Channel which uncovers scary stories that turn out to be true.

Who was Robert Englund on Nightmare on Elm Street?

Englund is famous for playing the role of horror villain Freddy Krueger in Nightmare on Elm Street.

In the movie franchise, which went on to have nine sequels, Krueger, who is the spirit of a dead child murderer, enters children’s dreams based on their fears and kills them.

One of the most iconic characters in horror movie history, Krueger is known for his red and black knitted jumper and bladed leather glove, which he uses to kill his victims with.

Who will Robert Englund play in Stranger Things season 4?

Englund will play the role of villain Victor Creel in Stranger Things season 4.

Robert Eglund as Victor Creel in Stranger Things Season 4 (Pic: Netflix)

Creel, is a murderer who killed his entire family in the 1960s and was sent to an asylum for his crime.

He is featured in the season 4 trailer, which offers fans a quick glimpse of his scarred face and long white hair.

The house where his crime was committed is set to feature, with Netflix releasing a separate Creel House trailer, which suggests that maybe the Upside-Down may have had a hand in his family’s murder.

The trailer depicts the Creel family moving into the house in 1959 and the supernatural occurrences that take place, culminating in Creel killing his family.

We go to present day Hawkins, where Steve (Joe Keery), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) enter the Creel House, looking for clues.

The trailer finishes on the grandfather clock, hinting it may have some connection to the Upside-Down.

When can I watch Stranger Things season 4?

Stranger Things season 4 is coming to Netflix on 27 May.

The season is split up into two chapters, with seven episodes available to stream from 27 May and the final two episodes available from 1 July.