ITV’s hit crime drama The Bay is back on screens, with series five already thrilling viewers

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show follows family liaison officer DS Jenn Townsend as she investigates missing persons and murder cases in the town of Morecambe. The Bay stars Masha Thomason as DS Townsend, with Daniel Ryan appearing as DI Anthony Manning, Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson and Andrew Dowbiggin as DS James Clarke.

The drama has become a hit with viewers since launching in 2019, with The Bay pulling in around six million viewers for last season’s finale. Now the show is back for series five - here’s everything you need to know about when to catch the next episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is The Bay on TV tonight?

The Bay has returned to ITV for series five. | Tall Story Pictures / ITV

The Bay’s third episode will air at 9pm on Tuesday, March 4 on ITV1 and STV, as well as live on ITVX and STV player.

What is The Bay season five about?

Series five sees DS Townsend returning to work following the death of her father. She is thrown back into the deep end when the body of university student Hannah Dawson is found at Glasson Dock.

DI Townsend is drafted in to assist with helping the distraught Metcalf family. As the mystery surrounding Hannah’s death unfurls, the team discover secrets and relationships embedded in the young student’s life.

When is the next episode of The Bay on?

The Bay will return for the fourth episode of series five on Sunday, March 9. The episode will air at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final two episodes of the series - episode five and six - will air in the same timeslot on Monday, March 10 and Tuesday, March 11 respectively.

For those who do not want to wait until the episodes are aired on television, all episodes of the show are now available as a boxset on ITV’s streaming service ITVX and STV Player.