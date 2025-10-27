Pennywise is back as horror fans return to the creepy world of Derry in this prequel to the Stephen King story.

The creepy clown is back to haunt the nightmares of fans as a prequel series to the the hit films IT (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019) hits screen. The audience is transported back in time in 27-year intervals, with the lore behind Pennywise uncovered.

The show follows the story of a couple - Charlotte and Leroy Hanlon - who move to the Maine town of Derry with their young son in 1962 (27 years before the events of the first film). At the same time as their arrival in the town, another young boy goes missing and eerie and terrifying happenings are being reported by residents.

Fans of the original Stephen King book will be glad to hear that the prequel series draws heavily from the ‘interludes’. We also saw Mike Hanlon research some of the events depicted in the new series during the second film installment.

IT: Welcome To Derry is a prequel series to the popular Stephen King horror story. | HBO/Sky

When are new episodes of It: Welcome To Derry out?

The first episode of It: Welcome To Derry premiered on Monday, October 27 in the UK. The premiere episode will air at 9pm on Sky Atlantic, but it is already available to watch on demand via Sky and Now TV.

There will be a total of eight episodes in the season. The full episode schedule for UK viewers is below:

Episode 1 - October 27

Episode 2 - November 3

Episode 3 - November 10

Episode 4 - November 17

Episode 5 - November 22

Episode 6 - December 1

Episode 7 - December 8

Episode 8 - December 14

Each episode will air at 9pm on Sky Atlantic on its transmission date above. Episodes will also be available to watch on demand from 2am on Sky and Now TV each week.

Who is in the It: Welcome To Derry cast?

Bill Skarsgård return as Pennywise in the new series, much to the delight of fans. The Swedish actor was praised for his terrifying portrayal of the main antagonist of the series. He is joined by:

Taylour Paige as Charlotte Hanlon

Jovan Adepo as Leroy Hanlon

James Remar as General Shaw

Stephen Rider as Hank Grogan

Matilda Lawler as Marge

Amanda Christine as Ronnie Grogan

Clara Stack as Lilly Bainbridge

Blake Cameron James as Will Hanlon

Arian S. Cartaya as Rich

Miles Ekhardt as Matty Clements

Mikkal Karim-Fidler as Teddy Uris

Jack Molloy Legault as Phil Malkin

Matilda Legault as Susie Malkin

Chris Chalk as Dick Hallorann