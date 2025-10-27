It: Welcome To Derry - when is episode 2 out? Full episode schedule and timings as Stephen King prequel series hits screens
The creepy clown is back to haunt the nightmares of fans as a prequel series to the the hit films IT (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019) hits screen. The audience is transported back in time in 27-year intervals, with the lore behind Pennywise uncovered.
The show follows the story of a couple - Charlotte and Leroy Hanlon - who move to the Maine town of Derry with their young son in 1962 (27 years before the events of the first film). At the same time as their arrival in the town, another young boy goes missing and eerie and terrifying happenings are being reported by residents.
Fans of the original Stephen King book will be glad to hear that the prequel series draws heavily from the ‘interludes’. We also saw Mike Hanlon research some of the events depicted in the new series during the second film installment.
When are new episodes of It: Welcome To Derry out?
The first episode of It: Welcome To Derry premiered on Monday, October 27 in the UK. The premiere episode will air at 9pm on Sky Atlantic, but it is already available to watch on demand via Sky and Now TV.
There will be a total of eight episodes in the season. The full episode schedule for UK viewers is below:
- Episode 1 - October 27
- Episode 2 - November 3
- Episode 3 - November 10
- Episode 4 - November 17
- Episode 5 - November 22
- Episode 6 - December 1
- Episode 7 - December 8
- Episode 8 - December 14
Each episode will air at 9pm on Sky Atlantic on its transmission date above. Episodes will also be available to watch on demand from 2am on Sky and Now TV each week.
Who is in the It: Welcome To Derry cast?
Bill Skarsgård return as Pennywise in the new series, much to the delight of fans. The Swedish actor was praised for his terrifying portrayal of the main antagonist of the series. He is joined by:
- Taylour Paige as Charlotte Hanlon
- Jovan Adepo as Leroy Hanlon
- James Remar as General Shaw
- Stephen Rider as Hank Grogan
- Matilda Lawler as Marge
- Amanda Christine as Ronnie Grogan
- Clara Stack as Lilly Bainbridge
- Blake Cameron James as Will Hanlon
- Arian S. Cartaya as Rich
- Miles Ekhardt as Matty Clements
- Mikkal Karim-Fidler as Teddy Uris
- Jack Molloy Legault as Phil Malkin
- Matilda Legault as Susie Malkin
- Chris Chalk as Dick Hallorann