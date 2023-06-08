It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns for its 16th season, with series regulars Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito reprising their roles as the despicable and dysfunctional friends and owners of Paddy's Pub.
The eight-part series will air in the US this week, 18 months after the debut of the previous season, which saw the gang travel to Ireland in search of Charlie's dad.
Season 16 promises to be just as anarchic as earlier episodes - Mac has a go at long-distance dating, Charlie meets his distant sisters, Frank continues his battle for gun rights, Dennis works on his mental health, and Dee becomes embroiled in a fight over rent control.
Who is in the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16?
Returning cast members include:
- Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly
- Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds
- Rob McElhenney as Mac
- Kaitlin Olson as Dee Reynolds
- Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds
- Mary Elizabeth Ellis as The Waitress
- Artemis Pebdani as Artemis Dubois
- Sandy Martin as Mrs. Mac
- Lynne Marie Stewart as Bonnie Kelly
- Mary Lynn Rajskub as Gail the Snail
- Jimmi Simpson as Liam McPoyle
- Nate Mooney as Ryan McPoyle
- David Hornsby as Cricket
- Andrew Friedman as Jack Kelly
The series will also feature two high profile guest stars - Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. The pair are best known for starring in the hit drama series Breaking Bad, though they will play themselves in Always Sunny.
The pair will feature in episode 5, Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab, where they will promote their Dos Hermanos mezcal brand, a parody of their real-life Dos Hombres mezcal which they launched in 2019. The gang is inspired to follow in their footsteps and pitch their own alcoholic drink.
Is there a trailer for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16?
When is the release date of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16?
The first two episodes of season 16 aired on Wednesday 7 June at 10pm eastern time on FXX in the US with a next day availability on American streaming service Hulu. Future episodes will air in weekly instalments, with each episode landing on Hulu the following day.
This is the full episode schedule for season 16 with US release dates:
- Episode 1 - The Gang Inflates: 7 June
- Episode 2 - Frank Shoots Every Member of the Gang: 7 June
- Episode 3 - The Gang Gets Cursed: 14 June
- Episode 4- Frank vs. Russia: 21 June
- Episode 5 - Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab: 28 June
- Episode 6 - Risk E. Rat's Pizza and Amusement Center: 5 July
- Episode 7 - Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day: 12 July
- Episode 8 - The Gang Goes Bowling: 19 July
When is the UK release date of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16?
A UK release date has not yet been confirmed - season 15 became available in the UK on 1 February 2022 when it landed on Netflix.
The series had aired in the US from 1-22 December 2021, meaning that there was a gap of around five weeks from the series ending in the US and starting in the UK.
However, it has been rumoured that UK fans may not have to wait as long this time around, as episodes are expected to become available in the UK on Disney+ within a day of the US release.
Disney+ has not confirmed whether the new season will come to that platform in the UK rather than Netflix, where the first 15 seasons are available. Watch this space for confirmation on the UK release date and platform of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16.