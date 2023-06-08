It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 premieres in the US this week

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns for its 16th season, with series regulars Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito reprising their roles as the despicable and dysfunctional friends and owners of Paddy's Pub.

The eight-part series will air in the US this week, 18 months after the debut of the previous season, which saw the gang travel to Ireland in search of Charlie's dad.

Season 16 promises to be just as anarchic as earlier episodes - Mac has a go at long-distance dating, Charlie meets his distant sisters, Frank continues his battle for gun rights, Dennis works on his mental health, and Dee becomes embroiled in a fight over rent control.

Who is in the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16?

Returning cast members include:

Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly

Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds

Rob McElhenney as Mac

Kaitlin Olson as Dee Reynolds

Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds

Mary Elizabeth Ellis as The Waitress

Artemis Pebdani as Artemis Dubois

Sandy Martin as Mrs. Mac

Lynne Marie Stewart as Bonnie Kelly

Mary Lynn Rajskub as Gail the Snail

Jimmi Simpson as Liam McPoyle

Nate Mooney as Ryan McPoyle

David Hornsby as Cricket

Andrew Friedman as Jack Kelly

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul guest star in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The series will also feature two high profile guest stars - Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. The pair are best known for starring in the hit drama series Breaking Bad, though they will play themselves in Always Sunny.

The pair will feature in episode 5, Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab, where they will promote their Dos Hermanos mezcal brand, a parody of their real-life Dos Hombres mezcal which they launched in 2019. The gang is inspired to follow in their footsteps and pitch their own alcoholic drink.

Is there a trailer for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16?

The first two episodes of season 16 aired on Wednesday 7 June at 10pm eastern time on FXX in the US with a next day availability on American streaming service Hulu. Future episodes will air in weekly instalments, with each episode landing on Hulu the following day.

This is the full episode schedule for season 16 with US release dates:

Episode 1 - The Gang Inflates: 7 June

Episode 2 - Frank Shoots Every Member of the Gang: 7 June

Episode 3 - The Gang Gets Cursed: 14 June

Episode 4- Frank vs. Russia: 21 June

Episode 5 - Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab: 28 June

Episode 6 - Risk E. Rat's Pizza and Amusement Center: 5 July

Episode 7 - Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day: 12 July

Episode 8 - The Gang Goes Bowling: 19 July

When is the UK release date of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16?

A UK release date has not yet been confirmed - season 15 became available in the UK on 1 February 2022 when it landed on Netflix.

The series had aired in the US from 1-22 December 2021, meaning that there was a gap of around five weeks from the series ending in the US and starting in the UK.

However, it has been rumoured that UK fans may not have to wait as long this time around, as episodes are expected to become available in the UK on Disney+ within a day of the US release.

