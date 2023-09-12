It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 premieres in the UK this week

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns for its 16th season, with series regulars Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito reprising their roles as the despicable and dysfunctional friends and owners of Paddy's Pub.

The eight-part series aired in the US back in June, 18 months after the debut of the previous season, which saw the gang travel to Ireland in search of Charlie's dad. As usual, UK viewers have faced a longer wait for the newest instalment of the sitcom.

Season 16 promises to be just as anarchic as earlier episodes - Mac has a go at long-distance dating, Charlie meets his distant sisters, Frank continues his battle for gun rights, Dennis works on his mental health, and Dee becomes embroiled in a fight over rent control.

Now, more than two months after season 16 landed in the US, a release date in the UK has finally been confirmed.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16

Who is in the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16?

Returning cast members include:

Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly

Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds

Rob McElhenney as Mac

Kaitlin Olson as Dee Reynolds

Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds

Mary Elizabeth Ellis as The Waitress

Artemis Pebdani as Artemis Dubois

Sandy Martin as Mrs. Mac

Lynne Marie Stewart as Bonnie Kelly

Mary Lynn Rajskub as Gail the Snail

Jimmi Simpson as Liam McPoyle

Nate Mooney as Ryan McPoyle

David Hornsby as Cricket

Andrew Friedman as Jack Kelly

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul guest star in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The series will also feature two high profile guest stars - Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. The pair are best known for starring in the hit drama series Breaking Bad, though they will play themselves in Always Sunny.

The pair will feature in episode 5, Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab, where they will promote their Dos Hermanos mezcal brand, a parody of their real-life Dos Hombres mezcal which they launched in 2019. The gang is inspired to follow in their footsteps and pitch their own alcoholic drink.

Is there a trailer for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16?

The first two episodes of season 16 aired on Wednesday 7 June at 10pm eastern time on FXX in the US with a next day availability on American streaming service Hulu. The rest of the season aired in weekly instalments, with each episode landing on Hulu the following day. The final episode in the series landed in the US on 16 July.

When is the UK release date of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16?

Season 15 of became available in the UK on 1 February 2022 when it landed on Netflix, five weeks after the season finale came out out in the US.

Season 16 episodes were expected to become available in the UK via Disney+ just one day after they had been released in the US, but clearly this was not the case.