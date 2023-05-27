For the curious.
Phillip Schofield: ITV investigated 'rumours' of This Morning hosts relationship three years ago

Phillip Schofield resigned from ITV on 26 May

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

ITV investigated "rumours of a relationship" between Phillip Schofield and an employee in 2020, it has said.

The broadcaster claims that during the investigation both parties “repeatedly denied” it. The veteran TV presenter resigned from ITV on Friday (26 May) and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.

A spokesperson for ITV said on Saturday (26 May) that the broadcaster was “not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” when it looked into the matter in 2020.

“ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated”, the statement read.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”

