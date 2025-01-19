Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Actor Martin Clunes stars in a new ITV crime series Out There.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new ITV series Out There follows Nathan Williams (Martin Clunes) a farmer grieving the death of his wife two years prior as he embarks on a mission to protect his son and livelihood from the threat of local county lines drug dealers.

The new six-part series is set to air on ITV from Sunday, January 19 at 9pm. Along with Martin Clunes the drama series will feature Marcin Zarzeczny, Mark Lewis Jones, Waleed Elgadi and Natalia Kostrzewa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is ITV series Out There based on a true story?

No, the ITV thriller Out There is not based on a true story, but it does accurately represent the county lines drug dealing system’s drug business model. The show's creators say they researched the county lines problem in the UK thoroughly.

Where is the ITV series Out There filmed?

The new ITV series is set in Carmarthenshire, Wales. According to Wales Online ahead of the show airing, Martin said: “I really enjoyed filming in Wales. The locations were beautiful. I like being on a farm and being in the countryside. I was in my element.”

Most of the filming took place in the Black Mountains and the small market town of Llandovery, which has a population of about 2,000.

Llandovery has a ruined castle, which was built in 1110. Another notable feature is the 5m-tall stainless steel statue of local landowner Llywelyn ap Gruffydd Fychan, who was executed by King Henry IV in Llandovery marketplace in 1401. His death was punishment for supporting the Welsh rebellion led by Owain Glyndŵr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carmarthenshire, also known as the "Garden of Wales", is famous for its diverse landscapes, castles, and beaches. It was also the filming location for the TV series of Willow (2022) which featured the seven-mile beach Carmanthan Bay. The Welsh county is also the home town of celebrities including opera singer Wynne Evans, Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon and comedian Rhod Gilbert.

Out There is available to watch on ITV1 Sunday, January 19 from 9pm.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now