Prince Harry has sat down for two interviews ahead of the release of his memoir Spare. He spoke to ITV’s Tom Bradby, and Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes

Prince Harry filmed a special 90-minute with journalist and ITV News at 10 presenter Tom Bradby and spoke about his relationship with members of the Royal Family and how it felt to take a step back from The Firm following his marriage to Meghan Markle. The interview was filmed in California, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lived with their children, Archie and Lilibet, since March 2020.

Bradby was ITV’s political editor for more than a decade before joining News at 10 in 2015. He has been friends with both Prince Harry and his brother William, the Prince of Wales for many years, attending both of their weddings. However, his continued close relationship with Harry during a tumultuous time for the royal family reportedly caused him to lose contact with William. Teasers from the interview - which comes after Harry and Meghan’s £100 million Netflix documentary and before the release of Harry’s memoir Spare - have been released and hint that it could be another bombshell event.

Prince Harry sat down for an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby

What did Prince Harry say in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby?

Prince Harry spoke about his feud with his brother Prince William, and his father, King Charles III, and said that he wants them back despite the falling out. The teaser also shows Harry say: say: “It never needed to be this way”.

He also references “the leaking and the planting” which was an issue discussed in some detail in the Netflix documentary. Harry is also heard saying “I want a family, not an institution” in the trailer.

The full interview is expected to cause a stir when it is released with more revelations and allegations likely to come out. Harry’s ITV interview is due to be released on the same day as a separate interview he did for CBS.

What happened in Prince Harry’s CBS interview?

Harry Was interviewed by American journalist Anderson Cooper for news show 60 Minutes. In this interview, Harry again spoke about the leaking of negative stories about himself and Meghan to the media by sources at the palace. He also says: “When we’re being told they can’t put a statement out, but they do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point where silence is betrayal.”

Prince Harry spoke to Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes

The interview also sees Harry place the blame for the public falling out between him and his family with the other royals. In a teaser for the interview, Cooper asks Harry if he thinks he will ever return as a full-time member of the royal family, to which Harry responds: ‘No’.

When is Prince Harry’s ITV interview out?

Prince Harry’s interview with Bradby will air on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday 8 January and will be available to stream on ITVX after it has aired.

Harry’s 60 Minutes interview will air on CBS at on Sunday 8 January at 7.30pm Eastern Time (12.30am on Monday 9 January GMT). CBS is not available in the UK however it is likely that clips from the interview will be uploaded to the 60 Minutes YouTube channel.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, which is also expected to include criticism of the royal family - and his brother and father in particular - is due to be released on Tuesday 10 January.

Is there a trailer for Prince Harry’s ITV interview?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here: