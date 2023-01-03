Prince Harry has sat down for two interviews ahead of the release of his memoir Spare. He spoke to ITV’s Tom Bradby, and Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry sat down for an interview with ITV journalist Tom Bradby to talk about his relationship with his family members and his experience stepping back from the royal family. The interview was filmed in California, where Harry now lives with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, having left the UK in late 2019.

Harry has known Bradby, who currently presents ITV News and 10 and was ITV’s political editor from 2005-2015, for decades - Bradby attended both William and Harry’s weddings. Teasers from the interview, which comes between Harry and Meghan’s £100 million Netflix documentary and Harry’s memoir Spare, have been released and hint that it could be another bombshell moment.

Advertisement

Prince Harry sat down for an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby

What did Prince Harry say in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby?

Advertisement

Prince Harry spoke about his feud with his brother Prince William, and his father, King Charles III, and said that he wants them back despite the falling out. The teaser also shows Harry say: say: “It never needed to be this way”.

He also references “the leaking and the planting” which was an issue discussed in some detail in the Netflix documentary. Harry is also heard saying “I want a family, not an institution” in the trailer.

Advertisement

The full interview is expected to cause a stir when it is released with more revelations and allegations likely to come out. Harry’s ITV interview is due to be released on the same day as a separate interview he did for CBS.

What happened in Prince Harry’s CBS interview?

Harry Was interviewed by American journalist Anderson Cooper for news show 60 Minutes. In this interview, Harry again spoke about the leaking of negative stories about himself and Meghan to the media by sources at the palace. He also says: “When we’re being told they can’t put a statement out, but they do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point where silence is betrayal.”

Prince Harry spoke to Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes

Advertisement

The interview also sees Harry place the blame for the public falling out between him and his family with the other royals. In a teaser for the interview, Cooper asks Harry if he thinks he will ever return as a full-time member of the royal family, to which Harry responds: ‘No’.

Advertisement

When is Prince Harry’s ITV interview out?

Prince Harry’s interview with Bradby will air on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday 8 January and will be available to stream on ITVX after it has aired.

Harry’s 60 Minutes interview will air on CBS at on Sunday 8 January at 7.30pm Eastern Time (12.30am on Monday 9 January GMT). CBS is not available in the UK however it is likely that clips from the interview will be uploaded to the 60 Minutes YouTube channel.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, which is also expected to include criticism of the royal family - and his brother and father in particular - is due to be released on Tuesday 10 January.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Prince Harry’s ITV interview?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here: