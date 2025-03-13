ITV has pulled Emmerdale from the Bafta soap category after a writer on the show admitted domestic abuse charges.

Martin Fustes has more than 750 writing credits on the beloved ITV soap, with over 170 episodes penned himself. The writer admitted to attacking his girlfriend during a recent court date, where he faced charges of causing actual bodily harm, intentional suffocation and assault.

A spokesperson for ITV has said that the broadcaster is “shocked and appalled” by Fustes’ behaviour, and added that he will no longer be involved with the soap They said: “We were shocked and appalled to learn about the recent court case involving Emmerdale writer, Martin Fustes. Mr Fustes is a freelance writer and he has been informed that he will no longer be writing for Emmerdale.

“Everyone at ITV and Emmerdale abhors domestic abuse, which is why we have been highlighting the issue in a major storyline over the last 12 months. The Emmerdale production team were not aware of these charges against Mr Fustes until we were alerted over the weekend.”

The broadcaster has also taken the decision to remove the soap from consideration for the Bafta soap category. The spokesperson added: “ITV and Emmerdale have taken the decision to withdraw from the Soap category from this year’s BAFTA TV awards. This is in consideration of recent news involving a member of the scriptwriting team.”

Fustes admitted to the charges during a hearing at Hull Crown Court. He was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence, as well as instructed to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, a 15 day rehabilitation programme, and a 26-session probation service domestic abuse programme, according to Hull Live. He was also instructed to pay £2,000 in compensation, £150 in court costs and has been issued with a 10-year restraining order.