Coronation Street has been pulled from its usual slot tonight.

The soap usually airs on Monday’s, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm but tonight’s (January 30) episode has been taken off air.

The popular drama has been replaced by the Six Nations Rugby Tournament’s opening game that will see Wales take on France on ITV from 7.30pm. A statement shared on social media read: “‘A little reminder that we’re not on tomorrow evening, but we’re back on Monday at 8pm. Until then, stream the latest episodes on ITVX.”

Fans of the soap were left fuming about the schedule change. Taking to the comments one person wrote: “As ITV have ITV2 etc, etc, and especially ITV X why not just stream it, or show on a different channel? Can’t think of any reason why you couldn’t do this, I watch 90% of the episodes on the App via TV, as I’m sure lots of other people do too.”

Another added: “Friday’s ruined now,” a third wrote: “How come always Corrie gets cut but Emmerdale is on.”

Next week Coronation Street will see Gail Platt’s old house go up in flames. In scenes set to air on Monday February 3, a mysterious hooded figure will be seen pushing a petrol-soaked rag through the letterbox.

David shares the home with his wife Shona Platt (Julia Goulding), his stepson Max Turner (Paddy Bever) and his daughter Lily Platt (Brooke Malonie), but at the time of the incident, they are all out celebrating the birthday of Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) at the Bistro.

Coronation Street normally airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

