James May: Grand Tour star's hit Amazon Prime show Oh Cook! ends after presenter reaches culinary goals

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
1 hour ago
Grand Tour star James May has been forced to end his hit Amazon Prime show Oh Cook! after he became too good at cooking.

May, 61, joined with Amazon Prime to release Oh Cook! in 2020, which focused on the then-novice cook attempting to take on different meals and cuisines. It was a huge hit for the streaming service, with May releasing a spin-off cookbook feature recipes featured on the show that went on to become his most popular book.

Two series of the show aired on the streaming service. The most recent came in 2023.

Grand Tour star James May has been forced to end his hit Amazon Prime show Oh Cook! after he became too good at cooking. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)Grand Tour star James May has been forced to end his hit Amazon Prime show Oh Cook! after he became too good at cooking. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
However, according the The Sun, a source close to the show has said that the former Top Gear presenter has become too good at cooking to continue the ‘beginner’ format. They said: “The whole idea behind the show was James being a clueless cook and learning on the job.

“It was a totally fresh concept that viewers lapped up, as usually cooking series are presented by professional chefs. But after two seasons, James is now quite a good cook, so it’s not a gag he can continue to flog.”

The end of Oh Cook! - the name of which is based on May’s famous ‘oh c**k’ catchphrase from his time on Top Gear - won’t come as too much of a blow to the TV star. He is due back on screens alongside long-time pals Richard Hammonds and Jeremy Clarkson for a new series of The Grand Tour. The trio will return to Amazon Prime for a special filmed in Zimbabwe towards the end of 2025.

