Grand Tour star James May has been forced to end his hit Amazon Prime show Oh Cook! after he became too good at cooking.

May, 61, joined with Amazon Prime to release Oh Cook! in 2020, which focused on the then-novice cook attempting to take on different meals and cuisines. It was a huge hit for the streaming service, with May releasing a spin-off cookbook feature recipes featured on the show that went on to become his most popular book.

Two series of the show aired on the streaming service. The most recent came in 2023.

However, according the The Sun, a source close to the show has said that the former Top Gear presenter has become too good at cooking to continue the ‘beginner’ format. They said: “The whole idea behind the show was James being a clueless cook and learning on the job.

“It was a totally fresh concept that viewers lapped up, as usually cooking series are presented by professional chefs. But after two seasons, James is now quite a good cook, so it’s not a gag he can continue to flog.”