As Tyson Fury has reportedly turned down millions to film two more seasons of his Netflix show, a look at the mothers of him and Tommy Fury

I have been avidly discussing Netflix’s At Home With The Furys with the PeopleWorld team the last few days, so was naturally disappointed to discover that there is no second series of the show. Tyson Fury has reportedly turned down millions of pounds not to continue filming it.

Although I have enjoyed watching it, particularly because of the stand out star of the show, Tyson’s wife Paris, it is without a doubt an uncomfortable watch too as it is evident that Tyson’s mental health struggles with conditions such as ADHD and bipolar, have a huge impact on not only his life, but the lives of his wife and children.

Tyson Fury’s father John, as well as his brother Tommy and his fiancée Molly-Mae Hague, are also featured in Netflix’s At Home With The Furys. However, his mother Amber is not part of the show and keeps herself completely out of the spotlight.

According to The Sun, not only are there no photographs of Amber Fury, but “Amber has also never been to watch one of her son’s fights and according to Fury, is not interested in his world heavyweight belts with her only concern being he is ‘healthy and happy.’

Amber also shares sons Shane and John Jr with John Fury.

Who is Tommy Fury’s mum?

[L-R] Chantal Fury visiting her son Tommy in a 2019 episode of ITV's hit series "Love Island." (Credit: ITV)

Tyson and Tommy Fury share the same father, but have different mums. Tommy Fury’s mother is called Chantal. In May 2023, Molly-Mae Hague shared a photograph of Chantal holding her and Tommy’s baby daughter, Bambi, on a story on social media. She captioned the story: “Granny’s birthday.”

Chantal made a public appearance when she went to visit Tommy Fury in the "Love Island" villa when he appeared in the series in 2019. When Tommy saw her in the villa, he said: "This woman has not been on a plane in 16 years!"

Chantal also has another son, Roman, with John Fury, the couple married in 1989.