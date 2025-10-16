John Leslie was one of the rising stars of British television - hosting primetime shows and being seen with glamorous women - until his career came crashing down.

The former presenter, who is now 60s, was born John Leslie Stott in Edinburgh. He worked on television and radio and after starting out as a DJ and club entertainer, first came to attention as a Blue Peter host on children’s BBC, getting the job in April 1989 and staying for four years.

At 6ft 4in he was the tallest presenter to have appeared on the show, and also was the first Scot to present it.

He then moved to This Morning and Wheel of Fortune, taking over the latter from Nicky Campbell, and his easy-going persona made him a regular on lifestyle shows throughout the 90s and early noughties.

However, Leslie’s career was derailed by several sex scandals, although he has never been found guilty of anything.

In 2002 he was publicly linked — without official confirmation — to allegations of sexual assault that had emerged following an interview with Swedish TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson, in which she discussed being raped by an unnamed television presenter.

Although Jonsson never named Leslie, his identity was speculated on in the press, and he was subsequently dismissed from his presenting roles. The scandal had a devastating impact on his career and reputation, as other women came forward after it was reported.

In 2003, Leslie was charged with two counts of indecent assault, which were said to have taken place between May 25 and May 28, 1997 but was cleared when the case collapsed due to lack of evidence. He was supported throughout the trial by his then girlfriend Abi Titmuss. A film he took of her having sex with another woman was leaked.

In the years that followed, he struggled to rebuild his career amid continuing tabloid attention and public scrutiny. He later returned intermittently to broadcasting, including presenting on Scottish radio and making occasional television appearances.

Leslie’s name resurfaced in 2018 when he was again accused of sexual assault, relating to an alleged incident at a nightclub in 2008. The case went to trial in 2020, and once again he was found not guilty. The judge in the case told Leslie he left court “without a stain on his character”, though the repeated allegations - none proven - had by then taken a lasting toll on both his personal life and public image.

In interviews since, Leslie has spoken candidly about the impact of the allegations, describing how his life was “destroyed overnight” by media speculation and the loss of his career. He has maintained his innocence throughout and expressed regret over how events unfolded, while also acknowledging his own mistakes in handling the intense scrutiny.

Leslie now works in property development and is believed to live with his girlfriend Kate Moore.