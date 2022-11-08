The 2021 John Lewis Christmas advert Unexpected Guest was released on 4 November

The John Lewis Christmas advert is as eagerly anticipated as the holiday celebration itself. The nation prepares every year to catch a glimpse of the festive ad on TV, which often showcases moving themes accompanied by a hit song that will pull on your heart strings.

Whilst other brands including Marks and Spencers and Lidl already releasing theirs, there is little is know about when the John Lewis advert is going to drop and what the theme or song could be.

Last year’s advert, Unexpected Guest was released on Thursday 4 November and followed the story of space traveller Skye, who crash landed in the woods near the home of 14-year-old Nathan.

Here’s everything we know so far about the John Lewis Christmas advert 2022.

A still from John Lewis's Christmas advert for 2021.

When will the John Lewis Christmas advert come out?

The release date of the John Lewis Christmas Advert has not yet been confirmed, but if last year is anything to go by, viewers can expect to see it soon. In 2021, the festive advert dropped on Thursday 4 November, the earliest date it has ever been released.

The common theme seems to be that the advert is released every year on a Thursday, this could mean it could be revealed on Thursday 10 November or Thursday 17 November 2022.

What could the John Lewis Christmas advert be about?

There has been lots of speculation around the theme for this year’s John Lewis Christmas Advert, with people on social media suggesting the theme could touch on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

There were many stories of friendships formed in the long queue to see the Queen lying-in-state, with comedian Dara Ó Briain taking to Twitter to tell fans stories from the queue would be a perfect Netflix series.

This has led to discussions on Twitter, with one user suggesting the advert could “be about 2 people that meet in the queue”.

What is the song for the John Lewis Christmas advert?

The John Lewis Christmas Advert song for 2022 has yet to be confirmed, but if it’s anything to go by previous editions, viewers can expect a slow and moving cover of a popular track. In 2021, Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder’s “Together in Electric Dreams” was covered by London singer Lola Young.

Whilst one of the most popular songs to come from the advert was Lily Allen’s “Somewhere Only We Know” in 2013.

What have the past adverts been about?

John Lewis have been captivating audiences with their Christmas adverts since 2007, when their first one named Shadows was released. They have become a popular festive pastime, with some of their songs, including Lily Allen’s 2013 “Somewhere Only We Know” reaching top of the UK charts.

Release dates for the adverts vary, with the earliest being released in 2021 and the earlier adverts dropping in December.

Here is a quick summary of what the past five John Lewis Adverts have been about and the songs featured:

2021 - Unexpected Guest

The 2021 John Lewis Christmas advert was released on 4 November and followed the story of space traveller Skye, who crash landed in the woods near the home of 14-year-old Nathan. Skye gets to experience their first Christmas and helps to decorate the tree, tuck into mince pies and wear a Christmas jumper. The song was a cover of “Together in Electric Dreams” by London singer Lola Young.

2020 - Give a Little Love

The 2020 John Lewis Christmas advert was released on 13 November with its theme being acts of kindness. The advert focused on a young boy helping out a snowman, who then passed this kindness onto a snow couple. The advert was released on World Kindness Day and featured the song “A Little Love” from Celeste.

2019 - Excitable Edgar

The 2019 John Lewis Christmas advert was released on 14 November 2019 and told the story of Edgar, a young dragon who was so excited about Christmas that he was unable to control breathing fire. Thankfully with the help of his best friend Ava who gives him the perfect gift, he is able to contain it in time for the big day. The song featured is “Can’t Fight This Feeling” covered by Bastille with the London Contemporary Orchestra.

2018 - The Boy & The Piano

The 2018 John Lewis advert was released on 15 November and told the story of famous singer Elton John who received a gift of a piano from his mother as a child. The song featured “Your Song” by the famous singer.

2017 - Moz The Monster