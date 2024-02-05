Jonnie Irwin: Escape to the Country screen memorial video to the former host - how to watch the tribute
BBC’s “Escape to the Country” pays tribute to the late Jonnie Irwin in a change to this afternoon’s scheduled episode.
Those expecting a new episode of BBC’s afternoon reality series “Escape to the Country” were instead treated to a repeat episode, but for good reason.
In a change to their schedule, and in tribute to the late Jonnie Irwin, who died over the weekend, the BBC instead screened the final episode of Irwin’s hosting tenure on “Escape to the Country,” followed by a tribute added to the end of the episode.
Irwin’s final episode sees “the magnificent colours of autumn are on full display in Somerset today as Jonnie Irwin helps a retired couple from Reading find their perfect Escape to the Country property. Whilst in the county, Jonnie also visits a centuries-old cider farm and enjoys sampling a few of their fruity tipples.”
The episode originally aired on September 23 2023, almost a year after Irwin announced that he had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, and the amended ending to the episode shows some highlights of Irwin’s time on the show, leading some viewers to remark it left them in tears.
“That compilation of Jonnie's best bits. #EscapeToTheCountry” one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, with a short clip of the Pokemon character Pikachu nearly breaking into tears, while another wrote “Just saw #Escapetothecountry which featured a tribute to Jonnie Irwin. What a cruel illness cancer is, takes people way before their time”
Irwin died on February 2 2024 and left behind his wife Jessica Holmes, 42, and three children - Rex, five, and four-year-old twins, Rafa and Cormac.
Where can I watch the tribute to Jonnie Irwin by “Escape to the Country?”
The episode has been re-uploaded to BBC iPlayer with the tribute added to Jonnie Irwin and is available now on BBC iPlayer (S23 Episode 55: “Somerset”)
