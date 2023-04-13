You can watch the launch of the ESA JUICE mission to Jupiter online and on YouTube live

A European space mission launching from South America tomorrow will hopefully teach us more about our solar system as it sends a probe many millions of miles from Earth. The JUICE mission has been more than a decade in planning but all of the hard work is about to pay off.

The eyes of scientists and space buffs around the world were due to be on the JUICE probe as it blasted off on the afternoon - however the launch has been postponed over lightning concerns. The 10-year mission to Jupiter is now expected to launch tomorrow (14 April) and viewers will be able to watch the live stream of the historic event for free.

This is everything you need to know about the ESA JUICE mission and how to watch the launch event online:

What is the ESA JUICE mission?

The JUICE mission will be Europe’s first mission to Jupiter and following a postponement is set to launch tomorrow afternoon, although it won’t arrive at the gas giant for several years.

The mission will launch from Kourou, French Guiana on the east coast of South America - the 760 ton Ariane 5 rocket carrying the JUICE spacecraft will lift off on 14 April, commencing Europe’s first Jupiter mission.

An Ariane 5 rocket takes off from Kourou in 2022

The JUICE craft, which itself weighs a hefty six tonnes, will perform several flybys of Earth and Venus between 2024 and 2029 and is expected to arrive at Jupiter, more than 550 million miles from Earth, in mid 2031.

This may sound like a huge distance, but in space terms it’s actually quite a small step - the distance from Earth to Jupiter measured in lightyears is just 0.000094163. Conversely, the James Webb Space Telescope can look to a distance of 13.6 billion light years.

The JUICE craft is due to perform 35 flybys of Jupiter’s moons - Europa, Ganymede and Callisto before entering orbit around Ganymede, the largest moon in our solar system, around 2033.

The purpose of the long mission is to study the Jupiter system as a blueprint for gas giants to learn more about these types of planets, JUICE will also become the first spacecraft to orbit a moon other than Earth’s.

The JUICE probe cost €1.6 billion to build

How much does the JUICE mission cost?

As with all things in space exploration, the JUICE mission is a costly endeavour. The European Space Agency (ESA) has launched more than 100 Ariane 5 rockets so far, at a cost of €150–200 million per launch, but that’s just a fraction of the mission cost.

The JUICE craft cost around €1.6 billion to build, a big chunk of this was devoted to creating solar cells that could operate in the very dark conditions around Jupiter, which is many times further from the Sun than Earth. Roughly €600 million of the build cost was spent on 10 high tech pieces of equipment for the probe, including a special camera, spectrometer, and a magnetometer designed to measure the magnetic fields of Jupiter and its moons.

What does JUICE stand for?

JUICE stands for Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, and the craft is what it says on the tin - as its primary mission is to explore Jupiter’s icy moons.

Why has the JUICE mission been delayed?

The JUICE mission was postponed today at 1.08pm, just minutes before the rocket was due to launch. Following weather checks, the ESA determined that the rocket should not launch because of the risk of lightning. An ESA spokesperson said: "We are going to halt the launch operations for now, for today due to weather conditions. This is out of control, but it also reminds you that we do not take any risks when it comes to launching a satellite into space."

The Ariane 5 rocket and JUICE craft will remain on the launchpad with a new launch date set for tomorrow afternoon.

How can you watch the JUICE launch live stream?

