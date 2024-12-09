Tributes have been paid to an actress who appeared in everything from Carry On films and The Avengers to children’s television.

Julie Stevens died on Thursday aged 87 from Parkinson’s Disease, having been diagnosed with the illness in 2021.

Born in 1936 in Manchester, she trained as a nurse before trying to break into a showbusiness as a comedian. She would appear regularly on Play School and Play Away, and also was the narrator of schools television show Look and Read.

Carol Chell, Julie Stevens, Rick Jones, Carole Ward, Valerie Pitts and Miranda Connell celebrate the fifth birthday of the BBC TV children's programme Play School in April 1969

For older viewers, she was known for playing Venus Smith, an occasional partner of John Steed in the TV series The Avengers, taking turns with Honor Blackman's Cathy Gale in the early 1960s. Venus was a nightclub singer, and always sang in each of her six episodes.

Stevens also appeared in the comedy film Carry On Cleo playing the slave girl Gloria, as well as in comedy series Girls About Town, and children's historical series Cabbages and Kings, with Johnny Ball - father of Zoe - and Derek Griffiths in 1972.

In addition to this, Stevens also released the single Tally Man in 1971, and appeared in adverts, including for Mellow Bird coffee.

Stevens was married to actor John White - a Play School presenter - from 1962 to 1975 and the couple had two children. She later married actor and director Michael Hucks in 1981, and they were together until 2001.

On social media, people have paid tribute to her. Author Rodney Marshall posted: “Sad to hear that the very first Avengers girl - Julie Stevens - has passed away. She played nightclub singer and reluctant Steed helper Venus Smith & was in the very first episode my dad wrote. Stevens sung as well as acted in each of her six episodes, each recorded 'as live'.”

And Chris Meredith wrote: “Wonderful actress, singer & presenter best known for Play School, Play Away, Look and Read and as the other Avengers woman. My condolences to her family & friends.”