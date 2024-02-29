The Regime | Kate Winslet admits that people recognise her from a film that’s not “Titanic” these days
“The Regime” star Kate Winslet has revealed that despite her prolific career, including her performance in the Oscar-winning film “Titanic,” people don’t recognise her as the actress who played Rose. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” overnight, it’s a festive favourite these days that people recognise her from.
“People come up to me in the streets more about “The Holiday” and the episode of “Extras“ that I did than “Titanic,” she admitted to the host. “Especially at Christmas, and what’s so lovely is that mothers and daughters come up to me in the grocery store and they say, ‘OK, we just love “The Holiday.” It’s our little ritual at Christmas.’ And they have things that they eat every year. They sit down, it’s a tradition.
“I just love that,” Winslet added. “That’s something I never would have expected, this sort of mother-daughter connection around a film like that. It’s so nice. It’s lovely.”
The interview also revealed that perhaps Jack Black and Jude Law, the male leads in “The Holiday,” could have been two completely different actors. “This is a really real story, which I remember extremely well. I really do. So we were sort of told that you [Fallon] were coming in to do, well I thought it was just like a reading, we were just going to have a fun read of the script. I didn’t realize you were auditioning for the part. I’m so sorry you didn’t get it.”
Fallon wasn’t the only actor who lost out on a role in “The Holiday,” as the interview also confirmed that current Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Oscars favourite, Robert Downey Jr., had also auditioned for one of the roles in the beloved 2006 romantic comedy. “I thought he was doing Australian and I thought, ‘That’s bad, that’s not gonna work. Who’s gonna tell him that? That sounds dreadful.'”
Winslet has previously discussed how her life was miserable after the success of James Cameron’s disaster epic, where she experienced a period of press intrusion and body shaming after her breakout role in the Leonardo DiCaprio-led film.
“The Regime” begins on HBO on March 3 2024, with a UK release date set for April 2024 on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.
