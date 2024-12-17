Sky News veteran Kay Burley is reportedly set to announce her departure from the Break Fast show in the coming days.

The Breakfast Show host firs joined the new channel 35 years ago and has become one of the UK’s most recognised newscasters. She has been involved with the channel’s coverage of huge historical events such as the death of Princess Diana and the 9/11 attacks, as well as fronting Sky News’ election coverage over the years.

Deadline reports that Burley, 64, will be stepping back from the Sky News breakfast show. There have been rumours that the journalist could be set to leave the broadcaster altogether, but these reports remain unconfirmed.

Sky News presenter Kay burley is reportedly set to leave the broadcaster after more than 35 years on air. | AFP via Getty Images

Viewers may be watching her final breakfast show as early as this week, according to the outlet. She joined Sky News in 1989, when the channel was launched by media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

She hosted an afternoon slot before moving to the 7am - 10am breakfast slot in October 2019. The show underwent a small reboot earlier this year, introducing a chattier tone and seeing contributors such as Gareth Barlow, Wilfred Frost and political correspondent Mhari Aurora join Burley on the show.

Her time at Sky News has seen some scandal over three decades. In December 2020, she was suspended from her role until June 2021 after admitting to breaking Covid lockdown rules when celebrating her 60th birthday. Burley admitted to socialising with people outside her household during tier 2 lockdown restrictions which prohibited this.

At the time she said: “I want to apologise to you all for an error of judgement. I was enjoying my 60th birthday at a Covid compliant restaurant. I am embarrassed to say that later in the evening I inadvertently broke the rules.

“I had been waiting for a taxi at 11pm to get home. Desperate for the loo I briefly popped into another restaurant to spend a penny. I can only apologise.”